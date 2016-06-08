(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva Plc's
(Aviva) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and the core insurance
subsidiaries' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'.
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Aviva's strong position in the group's key
markets,
diversification by business line, robust capital position and
operational scale.
Aviva's ratings also benefit from the group's geographical
diversification
across the UK, Europe, Canada and Asia.
Aviva has strong life insurance market positions in the UK,
France, Italy and
Spain, and exposure to insurance growth markets in Poland,
Turkey and Asia. The
group has leading non-life market positions in the UK (1st),
Canada (2nd) and
France (10th). Aviva's market position in Canada will be
strengthened by the
group's acquisition of RBC General Insurance Company, which was
announced in
January 2016.
Aviva's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism
factor-based capital model
(Prism FBM), is 'extremely strong' based on end-2015 results
(end-2014
'extremely strong'). Aviva's financial leverage improved to 24%
(end-2015) from
27% (end-2014), but remains high for the ratings, in Fitch's
view.
Aviva's profitability remains supportive of the ratings, despite
the
Fitch-calculated net income return on equity (ROE) weakening to
7% in 2015
(2014: 15%). The ROE comparative weakness is partly attributable
to the
accounting impact of Aviva's acquisition of Friends Life. The
group reported a
stable operating ROE of 13% in 2015 (2014: 14%). Fitch expects
synergies
resulting from the acquisition to provide long-term support to
Aviva's
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
capitalisation, as
measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, falling to a low level in the
'very strong'
category, or financial leverage increasing above 30%.
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, unless
Aviva sees a
sustained improvement of financial leverage to below 20%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Aviva Assurances
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Company of Canada
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable.
Aviva International Insurance Ltd
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Plc
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Aviva Vie
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Holdings plc
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Friends Life Limited
--IFS rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt of Aviva Plc
--4.5% CAD450m Tier 3 Notes (CAG0683QC318) affirmed at 'BBB+'
--6.875% GBP210m Tier 1 Notes (XS0181161380) guaranteed by
Friends Life Limited
affirmed at 'BBB+'
Subordinated debt of Friends Life Holdings, guaranteed by
Friends Life Limited
--12% GBP162m Tier 2 Notes (XS0430178961) affirmed at 'A'
--8.25% GBP500m Tier 2 Notes (XS0620022128) affirmed at 'A-'
--7.875% USD575m Tier 2 Notes (XS0851688860) affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005744
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.