MOSCOW, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-Moscow-02 June 2016: Fitch
Ratings has
published the latest edition of the 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a
monthly
publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks'
statutory
accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 May 2016, as well as changes
during April 2016
and since 1 January 2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 4M16 for the main
state-related,
privately owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in April 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally dropped by RUB0.6trn (-1.7%),
but grew
marginally by RUB35bn (0.1%) after adjusting for the rouble's 5%
appreciation
against the US dollar. Notable growth was seen at Gazprombank
(RUB63bn, 2%), AB
Rossiya (RUB26bn, 8.8%), Alfa-Bank (RUB30bn, 2.5%) and FC
Otkritie (RUB20bn,
1%). The biggest decreases were reported by Sberbank (RUB62bn,
-0.5%) and Bank
of Moscow (RUB45bn, -0.5%).
Sector retail loans were more or less flat (in both nominal and
real terms), as
0.8% growth in state banks (mainly Sberbank and VTB24) was
offset by a similar
decrease in other banks. Among specialised retail banks, Tinkoff
grew by 1%,
Orient Express and Rencredit were stable, while Home Credit,
Russian Standard
and OTP further deleveraged by about 2%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
decreased by
RUB0.6trn (-1.2%) in nominal terms, but grew by RUB344bn (0.7%)
after adjusting
for exchange rate effects. The latter figure comprised a
RUB132bn outflow
(-0.5%) of corporate funds and a RUB476bn inflow (2.2%) of
retail deposits. The
biggest FX-adjusted decreases of corporate accounts were in
Sberbank (RUB168bn,
-2.2%), Unicredit (RUB121bn, -14%, largely offsetting the
RUB154bn inflow in
March), Rusag (RUB104bn, -8.7%), RosCap (RUB24bn, seemingly
offset by the
similar contraction of investments in mutual funds), AB Rossiya
(RUB32bn, -6.7%)
and Novikombank (RUB27bn, -15%, largely offsetting the RUB36bn
inflow in March).
At the same time, considerable monthly inflows were reported by
VTB (RUB307bn,
7.3%), Gazprombank (RUB73bn, 2.8%) and Alfa-bank (RUB33bn,
4.3%). Retail deposit
inflows were even across the sector. The main source of new
liquidity is Central
Bank of Russia (CBR) rouble emissions, which are used to buy
foreign currency
from the Ministry of Finance, when it sells reserve funds to
fund the budget
deficit (about RUB400bn in April).
State funding decreased by RUB621bn (-11.5%) net of exchange
rate movements, as
banks ran down liquidity buffers, anticipating seasonally lower
demand for
liquidity due to the May holidays. The net contraction comprised
a very large
RUB907bn repayment of CBR rouble funding (of which RUB606bn by
VTB and RUB99bn
by Sberbank), which was partially offset by RUB181bn of new
borrowing from
federal and regional budgets, RUB83bn from the Finance Ministry
and RUB22bn from
other government entities.
We expect the sector to repay most of the remaining CBR rouble
funding by
end-3Q16 and to start accumulating excess rouble liquidity. The
CBR is concerned
about the potential impact on inflation if banks use this
liquidity too quickly
to issue new loans, and is therefore considering various options
to sterilise
liquidity (eg in April the CBR sold sovereign bonds from its
portfolio to the
banks). CBR FX funding was stable at USD16bn, of which USD14bn
was utilised by
Otkritie, mainly to buy two-thirds of the Russian Eurobond issue
due in 2030.
The sector reported a RUB17bn net profit in April (2% annualised
ROAE), solely
due to Sberbank's RUB42bn profit (21% ROAE). A sizeable loss of
RUB22bn (-16% of
end-March equity) of uncertain nature was reported by Bank of
Moscow, while
impairment-driven losses were recognised by Promsvyazbank
(RUB3bn, -4%) and
Novikombank (RUB3bn, -18%, fully offset by RUB5.2bn of financial
aid from
Rostec). Among retail banks, Home Credit, Tinkoff and Rencredit
reported
significant profits equalling about 2% of end-March equity,
Russian Standard was
marginally below break-even, while Orient Express and OTP
recorded losses equal
to 3%-4% of equity.
The sampled banks' weighted average capital ratios improved
marginally by
10bp-20bp in April due to the 5% rouble appreciation causing a
deflation of FX
risk-weighted assets. The core tier 1 (N1.1) and tier 1 (N1.2)
ratios both
increased by 23bp, to 8.3% (minimum 4.5%) and 8.6% (minimum 6%)
respectively,
and the total capital ratio (N1.0) increased by 12bp to 12.6%.
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
future profits) of
45 of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those
not reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses
equal to less than 5% of loans, and six could absorb less than
1%. The latter
are VTB24, Pervobank, MDM, Orient Express, UBRIR and Moscow
Industrial Bank.
Some banking groups are operating with very low or even negative
equity on an
aggregated basis (B&N Bank and SMP Bank groups), mainly due to
them having
rescued failed banks with eroded capital bases. Although these
are mostly
rectified in IFRS accounts through recognition of fair-value
gains on
essentially interest-free funding received from the state
Depository Insurance
Agency, in Russian accounts these gains are earned gradually.
Fitch believes
there is a high risk of underestimation by the acquirers of
potential problems
in the acquired banks, which could threaten their own capital
positions unless
further support is provided by the authorities (eg Otkritie has
already
requested further support for bank Trust, Novikombank reportedly
may have
underestimated problems in Fondservice Bank, and B&N Bank has
cautiously
deconsolidated Rost Bank, the absolute value of negative equity
of which is now
4x greater than it was at the acquisition date).
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 82
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 24 08
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
