(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
affirmed Land and Houses Public Company Limited's (LH) National
Long-Term Rating
at 'BBB+(tha)', and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
The Outlook is
Stable. The agency has simultaneously withdrawn LH's ratings for
commercial
reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position: LH is the third-largest residential
property developer
in Thailand, based on 2015 revenue. The company holds the
largest market share
in the single-detached-house (SDH) sector, particularly in the
medium- to
high-income segments. Its strong market position is supported by
its premium
brands and diversified portfolio of SDHs, townhouses,
condominiums and hotels.
Lower - But Strong - Profitability: LH's EBITDA margin edged
down to 23% in 2015
from 24%-25% in 2013-2014, due mainly to the company's attempts
to clear its
overhanging projects inventory, which had a thinner gross
margin. However, LH
still maintains the widest EBITDA margin against the top-four
developer peers,
whose margins also narrowed to about 13%-20% in 2015 (2014:
14%-21%). We expect
LH's EBITDA margin to remain at about 23%-24% over the next
three years.
Revenue Growth to Recover: Fitch expects LH's revenue growth to
recover to the
mid-single-digits in 2016, supported by newly launched pre-built
projects in
4Q15 and 2016 valued at about THB40bn, and a backlog to be
transferred in 2016.
LH's 1Q16 sales revenue of THB7.0bn and a THB7.8bn backlog to be
transferred in
the rest of the year has secured about 53% of the projected
property sales in
2016. LH's property sales shrank by 7% (low-rise: -13%,
high-rise: +16%) in
2015. Rental revenue also dropped - by 11% - due to the absence
of revenue from
the Terminal 21 shopping mall. Excluding Terminal 21, rental
revenue grew by
53%, supported by the increased room rate and occupancy of the
existing
properties and additional rent from new property in the US.
Leverage to Rise: Fitch expects LH's financial leverage
(measured by net debt to
adjusted inventory) to increase to about 47%-50% in the next
three years from
45% in 1Q16, driven mainly by purchases of new investment
properties, land
acquisitions, and high dividend payments. The company acquired a
new apartment
building in Campbell, California, for USD100m or about THB3.6bn
in 1Q16.
However, the investments were funded by cash inflow from the
divestment of the
Grande Centre Point Hotel Terminal 21 of THB3.7bn and the
warrant exercise of
about THB2.6bn in 2015.
Investment Holdings Support Liquidity: We believe LH's large
investments in
listed associates and its investment-property portfolio ought to
support
liquidity through a tough operating period or aggressive
expansion. The combined
market value of LH's investments in listed associates was
THB42bn at end-2015.
Volatile Cash Flow: The ratings are constrained by the
inherently cyclical
nature of the residential property-development business, which
usually results
in more volatile cash flow from operations (CFO) and limited
earnings visibility
compared with other industries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road,
Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 28256 0301
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates (pub.
13 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.