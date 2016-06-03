(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed AP
(Thailand) Public Company Limited's (AP) National Long-Term
Rating at
'BBB+(tha)', and its National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(tha)'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn AP's ratings
for commercial
reasons.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Revenue: Fitch expects AP's revenue to remain at about
THB22bn in
2016-2017, given its slower pace of condominium presales over
the last two
years. Low-rise projects, single-detached houses (SDH) and
townhouses are likely
to be key drivers of revenue over the next two years. Thailand's
property market
is likely to remain challenging in 2016 as demand remains weak,
particularly
demand in the low- to middle-end condominium segment, and high
market inventory.
AP's condominium revenue has weakened partly because the revenue
of
joint-venture projects, in which AP holds 51% and Mitsubishi
Estate Group holds
49%, will not be recognised as AP's revenue. These JVs, which
achieved high
presales, accounted for 85% of new condominiums launched in
2014-2015. Fitch
also considers the scenario that includes the JVs' operating
performance on a
proportionate basis. In this case, AP's revenue should grow at a
mid-single-digit pace in 2016 as the first three JV projects
will start to
contribute to revenue in 2H16. The JV projects are likely to be
key growth
drivers for AP's high-rise segment in 2016-2018.
Margins to be Maintained: Fitch expects AP to be able to
maintain the gross
margin for property sales at about 32%-33% and EBITDA margin at
about 15%-16%
over the next three years. AP's EBITDA margin has improved since
2014, although
it remains at the lower end of the range of leading peers
(13%-24% in 2015).
Deleveraging in 2018: AP's net debt to inventory is likely to
remain high at
45%-46% in 2016-2017, but Fitch expects it to come down to about
40% in 2018,
supported by cash received from the JVs. Leverage in 2016-2017
will be driven by
land acquisition costs and cash injections for JV projects, but
it should reduce
as revenue from the JV projects are recognised and paid to AP in
2018.
Leading Market Position: AP is the fourth-largest residential
property developer
in Thailand by 2015 revenue. Its well-diversified portfolio in
terms of property
type, location, and customer base should support the company's
revenue growth
and help reduce the volatility of its cash flow. Fitch expects
AP to maintain
its strong market position - especially in the middle-income and
upper
middle-income townhouse and condominium segment - over the next
five years.
Volatile Cash Flow: Almost all of AP's earnings are generated
from property
development activities, resulting in more volatile and less
predictable
operating cash flow. The company is exposed to the cyclical
nature of the
property market, intense competition, and a rising supply of
condominiums in and
around Bangkok.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road,
Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 28256 0301
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
