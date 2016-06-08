(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed MMI Group Limited's (MMI Group), Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited's (Guardrisk Insurance) and Guardrisk Life Limited's (Guardrisk Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA+(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Mauritius-based Guardrisk International Limited PCC's (GIL) IFS rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. The companies are subsidiaries of MMI Holdings (MMI). The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all ratings for commercial reasons. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects MMI's strong capital position, well-diversified domestic franchise, and sound profitability. Offsetting these key rating drivers is the group's exposure to the weak South African operating environment, and the risk of earnings volatility stemming from the group's exposure to investment markets. Fitch views group capital adequacy, both on the agency's internal metrics and on a statutory solvency basis, as strong for the ratings. Capital has remained broadly stable, with the MMI group's Prism Factor-based model score remaining 'Very Strong' for the financial year ended June 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS MMI Group Ltd --National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable --National Long-Term rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable --Subordinated debt affirmed and withdrawn at 'A+(zaf)' MMI Holdings Ltd --National Long-Term rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA-(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Guardrisk Insurance Company Limited --National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Guardrisk Life Limited --National IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Guardrisk International Limited PCC --IFS rating affirmed and withdrawn at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005738 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.