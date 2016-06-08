(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: No Quick Fix For Italy's Problems
- Reforms Point
in Right Directihere
LONDON/MILAN, June 08 (Fitch) The impact of Italy's reforms
agenda will take
time to materialise and for the medium term, pressures abound
across key
sectors, particularly banking and SMEs, says Fitch Ratings.
Italy's banking sector is burdened by weak asset quality and
considerable
fragmentation. Data provided by Datastream and Bank of Italy
shows that the
rising stockpile of impaired assets peaked in January 2016 but
in our opinion
Italian banks will need to set aside additional loan loss
provisions going
forward and this may force some to raise additional capital.
Italy has left it late to identify its NPL problem. Ireland and
Spain, for
example, were able to recapitalise their banks before mandatory
bail-in under
the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive was in force.
The schemes now
being launched in Italy face more challenges and there is a risk
that they may
not be able to deal with the asset quality problems effectively.
In addition,
the sovereign is among the most indebted in the world and the
government's lack
of balance-sheet headroom leaves little scope for significant
growth-enhancing
fiscal stimulus.
A weak SME sector lies at the heart of the banking sector's
asset-quality
problems and SMEs dominate the banks' NPL portfolios. New
insolvency laws may
encourage banks to process their NPLs more quickly but a lot
depends on how
easily they are able to take control of collateral - which is
often tied up in a
business or is the primary residence of the family which owns
the business - and
whether collateral values hold up.
The outcome of the October 2016 constitutional referendum will
be key to
determining whether reform momentum continues or stalls. To
date, labour,
electoral, corporate insolvency and educational reforms have
been passed, but it
is still too early to determine whether these reforms will
significantly raise
long-term GDP growth.
An overview of problems faced by Italy's sovereign, banks and
SMEs is provided
in a comment published today, available by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Atanasios Mitropoulos
Group Credit Officer: Quantitative Research
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1082
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
