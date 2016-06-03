(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hammerson
Plc's (Hammerson)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+, Short-Term IDR
at 'F2' and
senior unsecured rating at 'A-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable.
Hammerson's prime portfolio of UK and French shopping centres
continue to
benefit from high occupancy ratios (around 98%) and stable
rental income. The
company's recent acquisition of the Irish loan portfolio should
lead to further
diversification once it is converted into ownership of prime
Dublin shopping
centre assets. Fitch expects the company's re-leveraged balance
sheet to remain
in line with our rating guidelines, albeit with limited
headroom.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage
Fitch estimates that Hammerson's net debt-to-EBITDA should
settle at around
9.5x (2014: around 8x) in 2017. Part of the increase in debt
relative to cash
flow reflects Hammerson's acquisition of large and low-yielding
assets
(particularly Dundrum with a net initial yield of 4%) in 2015
and 2016. Fitch
views this measure of leverage as high for the ratings.
The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of Hammerson's portfolio, as
calculated by the
company, increased to 38% (2014: 34%), compared with
management's long-term
target of 40%. Fitch believes that a large proportion of net
revaluation gain is
related to yield-shift (totalling more than GBP1bn since 2010),
rather than
rental growth, which could unexpectedly swing according to
market conditions,
including a potential Brexit. Fitch's analysis takes into
account both ratios
and their evolution when assessing the company's risk profile
and refinance
risk.
Landmark Acquisition of Irish Loan Portfolio
Management aims to complete the loan-to-property conversion of
the Irish loan
portfolio by summer 2016. Once converted, the property assets
would represent
around 8% of total investment properties and would provide
additional
diversification in a new market with immediate scale, exposure
to a recovering
Irish economy and provide opportunities to leverage Hammerson's
existing tenant
base for leasing synergies in Ireland. Until conversion, some
execution risks
remain in the form of potential delays and additional legal
costs.
Grand Central Acquisition
Grand Central in Birmingham, the second-largest acquisition made
by Hammerson in
the last 12 months, has strengthened the company's offering in
UK's
second-largest city with its location close to the group's
existing centre
Bullring. The GBP350m acquisition was made together with the
pension fund CPPIB,
limiting Hammerson's JV share to GBP175m. This is viewed
positively by Fitch as
it limits the amount of deployed capital.
The acquisition is pending approval from the CMA (Competition
and Markets
Authority) as it would expand Hammerson's portfolio to three
retail assets in
Birmingham.
Positive 2015
Hammerson maintains stable like-for-like rental growth in its
portfolio,
supported by its high occupancy ratio. Our economic forecasts
for France include
higher growth in GDP and lower unemployment in the coming years,
which will
support rental growth. Hammerson's Premium Outlets portfolio
continues to
experience strong like-for-like rental growth (7.3% in 2015),
confirming the
positive prospects of this segment.
Modest Deleveraging
The company's disposal programme (in total: GBP500m) launched in
2H15 and the
company's option for SCRIP dividend should lead to modest
LTV-deleveraging as
Hammerson's acquisition and development pipeline will require
significant
capital spend (mainly Brent Cross and the Whitgift shopping
centres). However,
as most of the development pipeline is not yet committed,
Hammerson has
flexibility in its spending.
Disposal Programme on Track
Hammerson remains on track with its disposal programme and
completed the first
GBP200m tranche of its disposals at end-2015, selling some
retail parks and
smaller shopping centres. Management remains committed to the
programme and the
next GBP300m tranche is expected to be completed by end-2016.
Strong Financing Activity in 2015/2016
Hammerson continued to show strength in its financing
activities, as the company
refinanced its maturing bonds and revolving credit facilities
(RCFs) at lower
interest rates in 2015 and YTD 2016. Interest costs declined to
3.8% in 2015
from 4.7% in 2014. Hammerson's long-dated maturity profile
provides the company
with stable financing and an average maturity of 5.7 years (at
end-2015),
somewhat below the company's 7.3 years average lease term (to
first break). The
next material maturity is an acquisition RCF in 2017.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Conversion of the Irish loan portfolio to property in mid-2016
without
incurring material additional costs.
- Successful completion of the disposal programme
- Moderate rental growth
- Strong occupancy
- Interest costs decreasing slightly, in line with recent
refinancing
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- LTV below 40% on a sustained basis.
- EBIT net interest cover (NIC) above 2.5x on a sustained basis.
- Unencumbered asset cover to remain above 2.5x.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Significant rise in tenant defaults and lease arrears, leading
to a material
fall in total rents.
- LTV above 45% on a sustained basis.
- EBIT NIC below 1.75x over a two-year period.
LIQUIDITY
Hammerson maintains a comfortable liquidity position, supported
by its committed
RCFs, with limited near-term maturities. Available liquidity
amounted to
GBP896m, including GBP37m in available cash and GBP861m in
undrawn committed
facilities. Hammerson has improved its 24-month liquidity via a
EUR500m bond
issue in 2016 and a new GBP420m five-year RCF, replacing a
GBP150m RCF due to
mature in April 2017.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Fredric Liljestrand
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1285
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Baptiste Bouillaguet
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1606
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
