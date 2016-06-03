(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Volksbank Marchfeld
e.Gen.'s Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
'BB+' and 'B',
respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings have
subsequently been
withdrawn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects the bank's decision to leave the mutual support
scheme of the
Austrian cooperative banking group Volksbanken-Verbund
(VB-Verbund,
BB+/Positive/B). The RWN also reflects the considerable
challenges the bank will
face in establishing an independent franchise and uncertainty on
how well its
business model will function without the benefits of
VB-Verbund's operating
support.
Volksbank Marchfeld's exit from the mutual support scheme on 23
May 2016 was a
result of the bank's disagreement to the latest amendments to
the so-called
Verbund contract, which governs the obligations of VB-Verbund's
member banks
under the umbrella of the mutual support scheme.
The rating withdrawal reflects the lack of information available
to assess the
bank's creditworthiness on a standalone basis in light of these
uncertainties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Related research: Fitch Affirms Large Austrian Banks Following Peer Review (March 2016)
Peer Review
(March 2016)
