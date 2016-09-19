(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: What Investors Want to Know:
Dutch Hospitals
Sector
here
BARCELONA, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a
report on the
background of the Dutch hospitals sector, giving a summary of
its rating
approach and covering areas that are important when providing
credit ratings for
individual hospitals.
Hospital care in the Netherlands is provided through university
medical centres
(UMCs), top clinical hospitals and general hospitals through 85
healthcare
facilities and about 255 independent treatment centres. Fitch
classifies Dutch
hospitals as public-sector entities that are non-credit linked
to the Dutch
government. The government monitors the healthcare system at a
national rather
than individual level. As such, Fitch does not consider
extraordinary support to
be particularly likely or to be provided in a timely manner.
Fitch uses a "bottom up" approach to rate Dutch hospitals
assessing first the
credit profile of Dutch hospitals on a standalone basis,
factoring in the strong
quality of their cash flow, through funding from insurance
companies. Then, a
credit enhancement of up to three notches is added to the
standalone rating,
reflecting an assessment on substitution, relativity, borrowing
options and
moral hazard.
The Ministry of Health and the hospital sector aim to divert
basic care away
from the expensive top clinical hospitals and UMCs to the
general hospitals, and
from hospitals to primary care. Increasing efficiencies is key
for the sector,
both for hospitals and insurers. Nevertheless, the Netherlands
again topped the
2015 Euro Health Consumer Index (ECHI) ranking for 35 countries
and has been in
the top three in each report published since 2005. ]
The Special Report, "What Investors Want to Know: Dutch Hospital
Sector", is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
above.
Contact:
Ines Callahan
Director
+34 467 87 45
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Av. Diagonal 601
08028 Barcelona
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.