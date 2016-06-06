(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Indonesia-based PT
Bank DKI's (Bank DKI, A+(idn)/Stable) senior unsecured 2016 debt
programme of up
to IDR2.5trn a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. Bonds are
expected to be
issued within two years of the programme's launch.
Fitch has also assigned Bank DKI's proposed rupiah senior
unsecured bond tranche
I 2016 of up to IDR1trn a National Long-Term Rating of
'A+(idn)'. The bonds,
which will be issued under the programme, will have a maturity
of up to five
years. Proceeds from the issue will be used to support the
company's business
growth.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as Bank DKI's National
Long-Term Ratings.
This is because they constitute direct, unsubordinated and
senior unsecured
obligations of Bank DKI and rank equally with its other
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations.
Bank DKI's National Long-Term Rating is support-driven and
reflects Fitch's view
that Bank DKI, a regional development bank, plays an important
role in
supporting economic growth in the Jakarta region and the
policies and programmes
of the Jakarta Special Regional Government (DKI).
Fitch expects potential, albeit limited, extraordinary support
for regional
development banks to ultimately come from the central
government. Bank DKI is of
lower systemic importance compared with large Indonesian banks.
In Fitch's view,
lapses in corporate governance are most likely to be the
triggers for Bank DKI
needing extraordinary support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NATIONAL RATINGS
Bank DKI's National Ratings may be upgraded if Fitch reassesses
the bank to be
of greater strategic importance to the local economy and of
higher systemic
importance. This would be characterised by increasing market
share in loans and
deposits nationally and a more integral role in supporting
regional economic
development. However, in Fitch's view, Bank DKI is not likely to
be able to
close the gap with larger banks in the short- to medium-term.
The ratings may also be upgraded if Fitch assesses the bank's
standalone credit
profile to be sufficiently strong to underpin the ratings,
rather than rely on
potential sovereign support. However, material and sustained
improvement in its
financial profile will be subject to the degree of
policy-related lending it may
be required to undertake in the future.
Downward rating pressure may arise from weakened central
government ability or
propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to Bank
DKI, with the
latter likely to stem from the bank becoming less important to
DKI in supporting
the regional economy. However, Fitch believes this to be a
remote prospect in
the near- to medium-term. Deterioration in the bank's standalone
financial
profile is not likely to affect its National Ratings, given the
support-driven
nature of the ratings, unless the deterioration results in the
parent's
diminished propensity to support the bank.
DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in the National Long-Term Rating would also impact
the debt ratings
to a similar extent.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 15 April 2016
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
