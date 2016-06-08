(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Distressed Debt Exchange here NEW YORK/LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) criteria report covering corporates, financial institutions, covered bonds, public finance and global infrastructure. Changes to the criteria are minor and the update does not affect existing ratings. When considering whether a debt restructuring should be classified as a DDE, Fitch expects both of the following to apply: the restructuring imposes a material reduction in terms compared with the original contractual terms; and the restructuring or exchange is conducted in order to avoid bankruptcy, similar insolvency or intervention proceedings or a traditional payment default. When an exchange or tender offer that Fitch considers to be distressed is announced, an issuer's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) typically will be downgraded to 'C' and debt issues included in the exchange will also be downgraded. Completion of the DDE typically results in an IDR being downgraded to 'Restricted Default (RD). Shortly after the DDE is completed, an IDR will be re-rated and raised to a performing level, usually still low speculative-grade. The new report updates and replaces 'Distressed Debt Exchange' dated 12 June 2015. The updated criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Sharon Bonelli (Corporate Finance) Senior Director +1 212 908 0581 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 James Longsdon (Financial Institutions) Managing Director 44 20 3530 1076 Carmen Munoz (Covered Bonds) Senior Director +34 93 323 8408 Raffaele Carnevale (Public Finance) Senior Director +39 02 879087 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.