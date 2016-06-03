(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupama S.A.'s (Groupama) and its
core subsidiaries'
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. Groupama's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) has also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Groupama's maintained good profitability,
'Strong'
risk-adjusted capital position as per our Prism factor-based
capital model
(Prism FBM), and improved financial leverage. Offsetting factors
are Groupama's
relatively high risky assets to equity ratio, some structural
weaknesses in the
capital structure and a relatively low fixed charge coverage
ratio.
The risky asset to equity ratio improved to 120% at end-2015
while the quality
of the bond portfolio has been moderately improving, with at
least 'A-' rated
bonds accounting for 62% of the portfolio at end-2015, while
speculative-grade
and non-rated bonds represented around 4% and bonds rated in the
'BBB' category
34%. Fitch views the group's exposure to fixed-income
instruments that have
experienced significant volatility in recent years (such as some
European
government bonds) to be material but manageable. At end-2015,
Groupama's
exposure to government bonds issued by Italy, Spain, Portugal
and Ireland
totalled EUR10bn, unchanged from the year before due to the
increase in market
values.
Groupama's net income improved to EUR368m in 2015 from EUR257m
in 2014 with the
realised capital gains on the sale of a 4.9% stake in Mediobanca
and 5.05% stake
in Veolia the key contributor to this improvement. The net
income has also been
supported by the robust, albeit moderately decreasing, life
profitability and
investment yield, as well as the moderately positive non-life
underwriting
technical result.
Groupama's combined ratio improved to a Fitch-calculated 99.5%
in 2015 from
99.9% in 2014 and five-year average of 100.4%.This improvement
was supported by
the loss ratio, which benefited from a decrease in catastrophic
and single large
claims and stable level of attritional claims in France, which
accounted for 75%
of non-life premiums written in 2015. The combined ratio has
been adversely
affected by the weak performance of the international segment,
and in particular
motor third party liability underwriting in Turkey, which
resulted in a EUR100m
reserve strengthening required for the local portfolio of
EUR411m premiums
written in 2015. Fitch understands that Groupama has tightened
its underwriting
policy in Turkey to cut its exposure to the underperforming
lines.
From a Prism FBM perspective, Groupama scored 'Strong' based on
2014 and 2015
results. Looking at 2016, Fitch expects that the disposal of the
control over
Groupama Banque and gradual increase of the weight of
unit-linked products in
the life portfolio might have a further modest positive effect
on the insurer's
capital position. Fitch also expects that retained earnings are
likely to remain
the key source of capital generation for Groupama.
The quality of capital has some key weaknesses, including high
exposure to the
revaluation reserve, which represented 22% of the adjusted
equity (before the
inclusion of the subordinated debt) recorded primarily on
fixed-income
securities. In addition, the company has material goodwill and a
relatively high
proportion of subordinated debt compared with adjusted equity.
On the regulatory side, Groupama reported a 263% Solvency II
ratio at end-2015,
which included the transitional measure on technical life
reserves of Groupama
GAN Vie. Without this transitional measure, the ratio would have
stood at 133%.
Solvency II is covering the wide perimeter of the group,
including Caisses
Regionales, unchanged from Groupama's supervisory perimeter
under Solvency I.
Groupama's financial leverage ratio has been decreasing over the
last five years
and reached 25% at end-2015, which is now in line with the 'A'
category. The
improvement was particularly notable in 2014, when the insurer
recorded
substantial unrealised gains on fixed-income securities and also
repaid a
EUR650m bank loan facility. The current fixed charge coverage at
3.7x remains a
constraining rating factor.
At end-2015 the group's total invested assets totalled about
EUR85.6bn, which
included unrealised gains. Excluding unit-linked assets (8.2% of
the total),
fixed-interest securities accounted for 77% of insurance
invested assets, mutual
funds 9%, equities and affiliates 7%, real estate 2%, and other
investments 5%.
Over the last five years Groupama has reduced investments in
real estate and
equities. Notable investments in mutual funds were introduced in
2014 only.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
reducing risk in the
investment portfolio with the risky assets to equity ratio below
100%,
continuing profitability, maintenance of 'strong' capital score
in Prism FBM. A
stronger capital structure could also contribute to an upgrade.
Alternatively, a significant weakening of capital adequacy, as
reflected in the
Prism FBM capital model score falling to 'adequate' or below,
growth of the
financial leverage ratio to over 30%, a return to net loss, or
further growth in
the riskiness of the investment portfolio could result in
negative rating
action.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Groupama S.A.
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Dated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010815464) affirmed at 'BB+'
Undated subordinated debt (ISIN FR0011896513) affirmed at 'BB+'
Undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) affirmed at
'BB'
Groupama GAN Vie
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
GAN Assurances
IFS rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
