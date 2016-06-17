(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EM Banking Datawatch - End-2015: Economic Risks Ease; Moderate Pressure on Bank Credit Profiles Remains here MOSCOW/LONDON, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest EM Banking System Datawatch that emerging market (EM) banks' credit profiles remain under moderate pressure due to slower-than-historical GDP growth, maturing loan books, lower commodity prices, weaker currencies and greater political risks. These factors, combined with Negative Outlooks on sovereign ratings, drive Negative Outlooks on most banks in Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. Twenty-five percent of EM banks were on Negative Outlook at end-1Q16, up from 22% at end-2015, mainly due to actions in EMEA. Notwithstanding these risks, however, Fitch still expects negative rating actions to be moderate in scope. This reflects EM banks' significant loss-absorption capacity, still positive economic growth in most markets and available sovereign support. Discussions on senior creditor bail-in are gaining traction in some EMs (most notably Russia), but Fitch expects support, in particular for state-owned banks, to remain in place across most EMs for the foreseeable future. The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: James Watson, CFA (Emerging Europe) Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Alejandro Garcia (Latin America) Managing Director +52 81 8399 9100 Eric Dupont (Middle East and Africa) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.