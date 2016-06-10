(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
City of Kazan's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-',
with Stable Outlooks, and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'B'. The agency has
also affirmed the city's National Long-Term Rating at 'A+(rus)'
with Stable
Outlook.
The city's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been
affirmed at
'BB-' and 'A+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario
regarding Kazan's
high but stable direct risk, modest budget, and a small deficit
before debt
variation over the medium term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the high direct risk of Kazan driven by
large capex in the
past, its modest budget with a low operating balance and a weak
institutional
framework for Russian sub-nationals. The ratings also factor in
a diversified
local economy with stagnant gross city product, amid a recession
in Russia, and
potential support from the Republic of Tatarstan
(BBB-/Negative/F3).
Fitch projects Kazan's operating performance to remain adequate
over the medium
term with an operating balance below 5% of operating revenue
(2015: 2.4%) and a
close to zero current balance (2015: -0.6%). We expect the
city's administration
to maintain cost control to limit the growth of operating
expenditure while tax
flexibility remains weak. We also expect decreasing interest
payments due to
interest rates on budget loans being reduced to 0.1% from 0.5%
from 2016
onwards.
Fitch projects deficit before debt variation to remain small at
1%-2% of total
revenue over the medium term, after an average 0.6% in
2014-2015, as the
administration seeks to balance the budget amid implied
restrictions on new
market borrowings (bank loans and bonds) other than for
refinancing needs. We
therefore project the city's direct debt to stabilise at
RUB4.8bn in 2016-2018,
equal to 20%-25% of current revenue.
We expect Kazan's direct risk to remain high over the medium
term, before
moderately declining towards 135% of current revenue in 2018,
from 154% in 2015.
Around 85% of direct risk relates to RUB25.4bn budget loans from
Tatarstan,
which were allocated to infrastructure development in
preparation for
Universiade 2013. The high debt is mitigated by the city's
long-term maturity
profile with a grace period until 2023 and principal
amortisation in 10 annual
instalments to 2032.
Short-term refinancing risk is low as Kazan has no bank loans
maturing until
2017, when it will need to refinance all its bank loans. We
expect the city will
have reasonable access to domestic financial markets to enable
it to refinance
maturing debt.
Kazan is the capital of Tatarstan, one of the most developed
Russian regions.
The city's economy is well-diversified and has a developed
industrial sector.
The latter is dominated by petrochemicals, machine-building and
food processing.
In 2015, Kazan's gross city product was stable in real terms,
according to the
city's administration. It outpaced the national economy, which
contracted 3.7%.
The administration estimates the city's economy will grow 1% in
2016 and about
3% annually in 2017-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A gradual decline of direct risk relative to current revenue,
accompanied by an
improving operating balance to around 7% of operating revenue,
could lead to an
upgrade.
An increase in direct debt to above 50% of current revenue or a
weakening of the
operating balance towards zero could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes. For the city
of Kazan these
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
- Staff expenses were segregated from current transfers to a
separate line.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
