(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of La Rioja's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR)
at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured
outstanding bonds have
been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The ratings reflect La Rioja's still rather weak fiscal
performance in 2015, a
high debt burden and financial support from the central
government. The ratings
also take into account the region's economic outperformance
versus the national
economy.
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectations that the
region's fiscal
performance will improve gradually while direct debt will remain
high until 2017
at 150%-155% of current revenues.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Expected Improvement in Operating Performance
General elections are scheduled in June 2016, and debate on a
new funding system
for Spanish regional governments should start afterwards, with a
possible review
of fiscal policies. Possible debate on the responsibilities of
regional
governments could also start afterwards, depending on the
composition of the new
government. This will be an important factor for La Rioja's
IDRs, as budget
projections could be subject to change.
The new regional government approved its first budget in 2016
and, under Fitch's
base case scenario, La Rioja's operating margin should improve
to 3%-4% in 2016,
from about 1% at end-2015. This is based on expected operating
revenue growth
(5% yoy) from an improving national economy, and also due to a
large 2014
revenue settlement from the funding system that La Rioja will
receive in 2016.
Operating expenditure may grow by a slower 2.5%-3% in 2016,
after the autonomous
community lifted cost-containment policies introduced in
2009-2014.
New Government
Following the May 2015 elections, a new coalition government in
La Rioja was
formed between the former centre-right wing party Partido
Popular (PP) and the
centre wing party Ciudadanos. This has resulted in a new
political agreement
that prioritises social care. The new President is Jose Ignacio
Ceniceros, who
has expressed a strong intention to comply with fiscal targets.
Rising Direct Debt
La Rioja received a total of EUR273.6m in 2015 from the
Financial Facility Fund
(FFF) to cover its deficit, debt maturities and debt
refinancing. This resulted
in a steep increase in direct debt to EUR1.4bn, or 148.4% of
current revenue in
2015 (EUR1.2bn, or 136.8% in 2014).
La Rioja's financial needs for 2016 are estimated at EUR197m and
a further
EUR151m for refinancing. This would increase direct debt to
EUR1.5bn-EUR1.6bn,
or 150%-155% of current revenues, although debt
servicing-to-current revenue
will fall to 35%-40% for 2016-2017 from 48.7% in 2015.
Pressure on debt servicing is high, with overall debt repayment
for the next
three years of EUR564m, or 40% of outstanding direct debt at
end-2015. However,
this is mitigated by the existence of state liquidity
mechanisms.
State Financial Support
At end-2015, state liquidity mechanisms represented around 19%
of outstanding
direct debt. This followed the central government's move to
ratify its financial
support on 23 December 2014, by introducing further measures to
ease the debt
burden of autonomous communities, including, in 2015, zero
interest loans.
Nevertheless, in 2016, La Rioja is turning to debt capital
markets to finance
its budgetary needs and debt redemptions. In the first five
months of 2016, La
Rioja has issued debt of EUR165.3m at low interest rates.
Regional Economy Recovering
La Rioja shows a better-than-average economic profile, with a
GDP per capita
9.5% in 2015 above Spain's average and an employment rate of 51%
in 4Q15,
compared with the national average of 47%. La Rioja's economy
grew 3.2% in 2015
to an estimated nominal EUR7.9bn. The labour market also
improved in December
2015 as job creations increased 5.3% since December 2013, after
12.6% jobs were
lost in the preceding five years. La Rioja has a higher share of
elderly
population than Spain (20% versus 18.4%), which translates into
more pressure on
social public services.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a positive
current balance and reduces direct debt to around 110% of
current revenue.
A negative operating balance, possibly driven by
higher-than-expected operating
expenditure growth, could trigger a negative rating action.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005917
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.