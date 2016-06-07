(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 07 (Fitch) Insurance claims linked to the
recent flooding
in Germany are likely to reach about EUR1bn, Fitch Ratings says.
Claims on this
scale would weaken underwriting profitability for the sector,
but would be
unlikely to threaten credit profiles.
Most claims are likely to be on homeowners', contents and motor
insurance
policies as well as, to a lesser extent, business interruption
insurance.
Insurers with high market shares in the homeowners' and motor
sectors are likely
to see the biggest impact. These include public-sector insurers,
especially
Versicherungskammer Bayern and SV SparkassenVersicherung, which
are active in
the hardest-hit regions.
Economic losses are likely to be significantly higher than
EUR1bn because only
around a third of home insurance policies in Germany include
natural hazard
cover. Residents in areas prone to flooding often do not have
natural hazard
cover because it is unavailable or very costly.
However, much of the recent flooding has been caused by extreme
local rainfall
in areas that have not been considered at high risk of flooding,
meaning that
insurance would have been cheaper and easier to obtain. The
proportion of homes
covered could therefore be higher than in the last major German
floods in 2013.
Insured losses of EUR1bn would be equivalent to the entire
expected natural
catastrophe losses that are factored into our 2016 forecasts,
although
excess-of-loss reinsurance cover will cushion the impact.
We have increased our estimate for the German non-life sector's
gross combined
ratio to 94% from 91% and our estimate for the net combined
ratio to 95% from
93%. Both of these revisions include an increase of one
percentage point to
reflect weaker-than-expected underwriting profitability in 2015,
which formed
the basis for the 2016 outlook.
Expected combined ratios of less than 100% mean the sector will
continue to
generate underwriting profits and the impact on insurers' credit
profiles should
therefore be minimal.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
