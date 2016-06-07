(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed CM11's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR)
at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
CM11 is not a legal entity, but a cooperative banking group
comprising 11 Credit
Mutuel (CM) federations. Fitch bases its analysis on
consolidated group figures
because of the solidarity mechanism in place within CM11.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
the three large
French cooperative banking groups rated by Fitch.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of CM11 are underpinned by its healthy franchise in
French retail
banking, established insurance operations, low risk appetite and
strong
capitalisation. The ratings also factor in a higher proportion
of impaired loans
and somewhat lower profitability than similarly rated peers.
CM11 is France's third-largest cooperative banking group. Its
cooperative nature
is reflected in its business model being geared toward retail
banking, which
generates the bulk of operating profit. Fitch expects net income
to remain
stable in 2016, and while operating profitability is lower than
similarly rated
peers', this is partly mitigated by resilient revenue generation
through-the-cycle.
Product diversification is CM11's strength in the current low
interest rate
environment, and CM11's cross-selling capabilities are a key
revenue driver.
Higher-risk but higher-margin consumer finance activity supports
net interest
income, offsetting competitive pressures in the French housing
lending market
and the low interest rates. Expanding activities in other west
European
countries should support CM11's ability to grow revenues.
CM11's risk appetite is low, and its loan portfolio is mainly
concentrated in
France with a large portion of low-risk housing loans. The
development of
consumer finance reduces the duration of CM11's assets and
brings some
international diversification. Although consumer finance is
higher-risk, this is
mitigated by the healthy margins it generates and the group's
solid credit
management systems, including historically conservative
underwriting standards,
and our expectation that growth in this market will remain
modest.
CM11's impaired loans-to-gross loans ratio is higher than at
similarly rated
peers. A material part of the group's impaired loans relates to
the consumer
finance portfolio, which is more than adequately reserved, in
Fitch's view.
Lending quality indicators have been resilient over the cycle,
and overall, the
impaired loans are well covered by impairment reserves. Other
earning assets are
also of good quality, and exposure to market risk is limited
given CM11's small
investment banking operations relative to domestic peers.
CM11 is largely funded by deposits, mostly from retail
customers, providing it
with a stable funding source. Short-term wholesale funding has
been reduced to
acceptable levels, and CM11 is a regular issuer of senior
secured and unsecured
bonds.
The group has significantly improved its liquidity in the last
two years, in
Fitch's view. Its liquidity buffer largely covers wholesale
short-term funding.
Compared with similarly rated peers, its liquidity reserve has a
lower
proportion of high quality liquid assets as a percentage of
total assets. The
Short-Term IDR of 'F1' is the lower of the two possible
Short-Term IDRs for a
'A+' Long-Term IDR, reflecting Fitch's view of CM11's solid,
although not
exceptionally strong, liquidity profile compared with similarly
rated European
peers. However, a track record of higher liquidity would support
an upgrade to
'F1+'.
Capitalisation, and in particular the leverage ratio, is a
rating strength for
the group. At end-2015, CM11's Fitch core
capital-to-risk-weighted assets ratio
was a solid 15.4%, which is in line with similarly rated peers'.
This is
supported by its solid internal capital generation as earnings
retention is
strong. Its leverage ratio is higher than most peers'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The '5' Support Ratings (SRs) and 'No Floor' Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of
CM11 and its main operating entity Credit Industriel et
Commercial (CIC) reflect
Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on
receiving full
extraordinary support from the sovereign if the group becomes
non-viable. The
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that
is likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by the group's
issuing entity,
Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel (BFCM), are notched off the
group's VR in
accordance with Fitch's criteria.
Lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below CM11's VR to reflect
greater-than-average loss severity of this type of debt. The
hybrid Tier 1
securities are rated four notches below CM11's VR to reflect the
higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two
notches from the
VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional
two notches).
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11's largest
subsidiary, representing
around half of group assets. CIC's main business is domestic
retail banking, and
it runs the group's limited corporate and investment banking
activities. It is
highly integrated with its parent in terms of management,
balance sheet
fungibility and systems, meaning subsidiary's and parent's
credit profiles are
highly correlated. CM11 and CIC therefore share common VRs and
IDRs.
BFCM's IDRs (and senior debt) are aligned with those of CM11 as
BFCM, as the
group's main issuing vehicle. It manages the group's liquidity
and coordinates
the group's subsidiaries. BFCM has not been assigned a VR as it
is deeply
integrated within CM11 and cannot be analysed on a standalone
basis in a
meaningful way.
Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM) is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of BFCM.
Its debt ratings are aligned with those of BFCM based on an
extremely high
probability of support from BFCM if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on CM11's Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectations that the
group will continue to maintain good asset quality and sound
capital and
liquidity positions.
A material deterioration of CM11's capital position, which
currently provides a
strong buffer, could lead to negative rating pressure, although
this is not
expected. In addition, a weakening of the liquidity position,
which is contrary
to the current trend, or a marked deterioration in the risk
profile, potentially
from a stronger-than-expected expansion in consumer lending,
could lead to
pressure on the VR.
An upgrade of the VR would be contingent on a demonstration of
exceptionally
strong and stable financial metrics, in particular stronger
profitability and
lower impaired loan ratios, but also a track record of stronger
liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be
contingent on a
positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support
its banks. While
not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the subordinated debt and other hybrid capital
securities issued
by BFCM are primarily sensitive to a change in CM11's VR.
The ratings of legacy hybrid Tier 1 notes are also sensitive to
Fitch changing
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in CM11's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
BFCM's, CIC's and BECM's ratings are sensitive to changes in the
ratings of CM11
and changes to the subsidiaries' importance to the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
CM11
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
BFCM
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Market-linked notes: affirmed at 'A+(emr)'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A'
Hybrid capital Instruments: affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
CIC
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1'
BECM
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1336
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005691
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.