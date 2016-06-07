(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du
Nord's (CN)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at
'F1', Support
Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook
on the Long-Term
IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the
end of this
rating actions commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with parent
Societe Generale's
(SG, A/Stable), reflecting Fitch's view that CN is a core
subsidiary for its
100% shareholder. We believe that there is an extremely high
probability that CN
would receive support from SG, if required, as reflected in the
Support Rating
of '1'.
Fitch's view of the status of CN as a SG core subsidiary is
underpinned by its
integral role in SG's domestic retail banking strategy, its full
ownership by SG
and its strong integration within SG. CN is a significant
contributor to SG's
retail banking profit, generating around a quarter to a third of
this division's
operating profit. CN's limited size compared with SG's (around
5% of SG's total
assets at end-2015) should make financial support from SG
manageable, even if SG
itself should face financial stress.
VR
The VR reflects CN's strong regional franchise, acceptable risk
appetite and
resilient profitability. CN's weak asset quality is a rating
constraint.
CN's impaired loans-to-gross loans ratio is high for the bank's
rating, at
around 7% at end-2015. CN's mortgage lending makes up around
half of total loans
and is of good quality and is performing in line with that of
other French
banks. Lending to SMEs and professionals (around 25% of gross
loans) are more
vulnerable to a weak economic environment, particularly in rural
areas where CN
has its core franchise. Reserves for impaired loans are
moderate, and CN's
unreserved impaired loans amounted to almost 60% of the bank's
Fitch core
capital at end-2015. While this is partly mitigated by the
security (guarantee
or mortgage) received by CN, it makes the bank dependent on
collateral values.
CN has a small national franchise with around 2% market share in
deposits and
lending, but its market shares are significantly stronger in
some regions. CN
benefits from stable earnings, driven by its focus on retail
banking, and its
margins compare well to peers' given its larger share of
high-risk but
high-return SME and professional loans. Low interest rates,
combined with strong
competitive pressures, particularly in French housing lending,
pose challenges
for French banks, including CN. However, CN's comfortable
margins and cautious
management of its cost base should enable the bank to maintain
satisfactory
profitability.
CN is not dependent on SG for funding and its funding profile is
underpinned by
a solid retail deposit base that accounted for around two-thirds
of its total
non-equity funding at end-2015. CN has made significant progress
since 2011 in
reducing its dependence on wholesale funding, resulting in a
loans/deposits
ratio that is now in line with its domestic peers. Liquidity
management is
prudent and the bank maintains a comfortable liquidity buffer.
CN's capitalisation is only acceptable in our view given the
bank's risk profile
and material volume of unreserved impaired loans. CN's high
dividend pay-out
ratios, but also potential ordinary support from SG, are
factored into the
ratings. Should CN need additional capital to support growth, we
expect the bank
to adjust its dividend pay-out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT
CN's IDRs, Support Rating and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
SG's IDRs. As such, the Stable Outlook on CN's Long-Term IDR
mirrors that on SG.
Unless its integration with or strategic importance to SG
diminishes, CN's IDRs
and senior debt ratings will continue to be equalised with SG's.
CN's Support
Rating would be downgraded if Fitch changes its assessment of
SG's propensity or
capacity to provide timely support to CN.
VR
CN's VR would benefit from a stronger domestic retail franchise
and from
improved asset quality, including reduced exposure to unreserved
impaired loans.
Conversely, a marked deterioration in asset quality or capital
ratios would put
pressure on the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'/ 'F1'
Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005685
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.