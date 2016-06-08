(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following ratings to
SMBC Aviation Capital Finance DAC:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The notes were issued by SMBC Aviation Capital Finance DAC and
guaranteed by
SMBC Aviation Capital Limited (SMBC AC; Long-Term IDR of
'BBB+'/Outlook Stable),
whose majority parent is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.
(SMFG; Long-Term
IDR of 'A'/Outlook Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and Unsecured Debt
SMBC Aviation Capital Finance DAC's IDR is equalized with SMBC
AC's IDR and
reflects the full and unconditional guarantee of SMBC Aviation
Capital Finance
DAC's obligations by SMBC AC.
The senior unsecured notes rating is equalized with SMBC AC's
long-term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's expectation for average recovery prospects
given that the
majority of SMBC AC's consolidated debt-funding is unsecured. As
of March 31,
2016, secured debt represented 4.5% of total debt and 3.2% of
total assets. Pro
forma for the notes offering, secured debt represents 4.2% of
total debt and
3.1% of total assets.
Though presently representing only a small portion of SMFG's
total assets, SMBC
AC is viewed by Fitch as strategically important to SMFG and its
core banking
subsidiary Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), given
SMBC AC's fit with
the broader company's strategic objective to diversify its
business mix and
invest outside Japan in activities with different risk/return
profiles than the
group's traditional corporate financing business. Since SMFG's
acquisition of
SMBC AC in 2012, this strategic importance has been supported by
an integrated
strategy, consistent branding, parent company representation on
SMBC AC's Board
of Directors and parent-supported funding to SMBC AC.
Fitch considers SMBC AC to be a strategically important
subsidiary of SMFG as
defined under our Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, which
typically results in a rating of one to two notches from the
parent company's
Long-Term IDR. In SMBC AC's case, the IDR is notched down twice
from SMFG's
long-term IDR, reflecting that SMBC AC has a limited operating
history under
SMFG, is small in size relative to the broader organization,
operates in a
different jurisdiction and is not fully-owned by SMFG.
Over the last 15 years, SMBC AC (and its predecessor
organization prior to
acquisition by SMFG) has built a well-established aircraft
leasing franchise,
profitable in every year of operation (excluding the effect of
one-off breakage
costs in relation to acquisition refinancing in fiscal year
2013) with limited
asset impairment charges and stable lease rates. The company has
an experienced
management team, an institutional structure capable of
supporting a large
aircraft fleet, and a customer base well-diversified by both
operator type and
geography, with a number of relatively strong airline credits
comprising the top
exposures. Exposure to GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
(Fitch IDR of 'C'),
which represented 3.0% of net book value as of March 31, 2016,
is of moderate
concern.
In terms of SMBC AC's standalone credit profile, Fitch considers
the quality of
the aircraft fleet a significant strength, as it is largely
unencumbered and
predominantly comprised of young, in-demand and fuel-efficient
narrowbody models
of the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families, with more on order.
The company has
demonstrated the ability and discipline to execute aircraft
sales successfully
through various market environments, which Fitch views
positively.
These strengths are counterbalanced by SMBC AC's concentrated
funding profile
and its elevated balance sheet leverage. Third-party funding
represented 41.2%
of SMBC AC's total debt funding as of March 31, 2016 and is
45.2% pro forma for
the unsecured notes offering. Leverage, defined as
debt-to-tangible equity, on a
consolidated basis was 4.6x at March 31, 2016 and is 5.0x pro
forma for the
unsecured notes offering. This pro forma level represented the
highest leverage
among Fitch-rated aircraft lessors. Fitch expects some reduction
in SMBC AC's
balance sheet leverage over the next three years, although it is
likely to
remain higher than most peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and Unsecured Debt
SMBC Aviation Capital Finance DAC's IDR and unsecured note
rating are equalized
with SMBC AC's Long-Term IDR. As such, the ratings are primarily
sensitive to
changes in SMFG's ratings, given that the ratings of SMBC AC are
notched two
notches below those of SMFG. In addition, the expected rating of
the unsecured
notes is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assessment of the
recovery prospects
for the notes such that an increase in the amount of secured
funding which
materially impacts unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt
could result in
the unsecured note rating being notched down from SMBC AC's IDR.
Although not expected by Fitch, SMBC AC's IDR could be adversely
affected should
SMFG seek to dispose of its investment in SMBC AC or should
there be any other
developments within SMFG that are perceived by Fitch to alter
SMFG's willingness
or ability to provide support to SMBC AC. Negative rating action
could also be
taken if SMBC AC's own operating performance deteriorated,
thereby not
delivering the return on investment envisaged by SMFG, to the
extent that this
affected Fitch's assessment of the propensity of SMFG to provide
support to SMBC
AC in case of need.
Absent upward movement of SMFG's IDR, positive rating action for
SMBC AC would
most likely be limited to an increase in Fitch's assessment of
SMFG's propensity
to support SMBC AC, in which case the notching between SMFG's
rating and SMBC
AC's rating could narrow. For example, consistent profitable
growth within SMBC
AC, such as to render it a more significant contributor to
SMFG's overall
business, could be beneficial to the ratings in the long term,
especially if
accompanied by a degree of earnings retention which served to
reduce leverage.
Fitch currently rates SMBC Aviation Capital Limited and SMBC
Aviation Capital
Finance DAC as follows:
SMBC Aviation Capital Limited
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+'.
SMBC Aviation Capital Finance DAC
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SMBC AC is a leading global aircraft lessor, established in 2001
and rebranded
as SMBC AC in 2012 on its acquisition by a consortium of SMFG
and Sumitomo
Corporation companies. As of May 2016, the company owned and
managed 439
aircraft valued at over $15 billion, on lease to airline
customers in over 40
countries, with commitments to purchase a further 205 aircraft
worth over $23
billion from Airbus and Boeing in the coming years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005775
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
