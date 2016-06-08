(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Hazine Mustesarligi Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi's (Hazine) USD1bn of global certificates (Sukuk), due June 2021, a 'BBB-' rating. The certificates have a profit rate of 4.251%. The rating is in line with The Republic of Turkey's (Turkey) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-', which has a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The sukuk rating is driven solely by Turkey's IDR and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-', due to the sukuk's structure and documentation, which include the following features: -On the scheduled dissolution or following the occurrence of a dissolution event, Hazine will have the right under the purchase undertaking to require Turkey to purchase and accept the transfer and conveyance of all of its interests, rights, benefits and entitlements in and to the lease assets. The exercise price payable by Turkey to the issuer for such purpose is intended to fund the dissolution distribution amount payable by the issuer under the certificates. -Turkey will have to purchase the assets at a price equal to the outstanding face amount of the sukuk plus any accrued and unpaid periodic distribution amounts, and any accrued but unpaid supplementary services charge amount; and -On or prior to each rental payment date, Turkey (as lessee) will pay to Hazine (as lessor) an amount reflecting the rental due in respect of the lease assets, which is intended to be sufficient to fund the periodic distribution amounts payable by the issuer under the certificates and is required to be applied by the issuer for that purpose. -Turkey has represented and warranted in the purchase undertaking, among other things, that the payment obligations of the republic under the purchase undertaking, the lease agreement and the servicing agency agreement are and will be direct, unconditional, unsubordinated, unsecured and general obligations of Turkey at all times, which rank at least equally with all other unsecured and unsubordinated external indebtedness of Turkey. The programme includes a negative pledge provision that is binding on Turkey, as well as financial reporting obligations, covenants and default acceleration terms. Certain aspects of the transaction are governed by English law while others are governed by Turkish law. Fitch does not express an opinion on whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law. However, Fitch has considered Turkey's intentions to support Hazine and its obligations. Fitch's rating for the certificates reflects the agency's belief that Turkey would stand behind its obligations. Furthermore, by assigning ratings to the programme and certificates to be issued under it, Fitch does not express an opinion on the programme structure's compliance with sharia principles. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating is sensitive to changes in Turkey's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. The rating may also be sensitive to changes to the roles and obligations of Turkey under the sukuk's structure and documents. Contact: Primary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623. Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Toby Iles Director +852 2263 9932 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Global Head Islamic Finance Bashar Al-Natoor Director +971 4 424 1242 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Date of relevant rating committee: 25 February 2016. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015) here Sovereign Rating Criteria - Effective from 12 August 2014 to 26 May 2016 (pub. 12 Aug 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.