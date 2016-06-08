(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 08 (Fitch) This rating action commentary
replaces the version
published earlier today to add the link to the Rating Sukuk
criteria.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Africa's Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively.
The issue
ratings on South Africa's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds are
also affirmed at 'BBB-' and 'BBB', respectively. The Outlooks on
the Long-Term
IDRs are Stable. The Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR is affirmed
at 'F3'.
Fitch has also affirmed the Country Ceiling for South Africa and
the common
Country Ceiling of the Common Monetary Area of South Africa,
Lesotho
(B+/Stable), Namibia (BBB-/Stable) and Swaziland at 'BBB'. The
rating on the RSA
Sukuk No. 1 Trust has also been affirmed at 'BBB-', in line with
South Africa's
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB-' rating reflects low trend GDP growth, significant
fiscal and external
deficits, and high debt levels, which are balanced by strong
policy
institutions, deep local capital markets and a favourable
government debt
structure.
Political risk has increased since the previous rating review in
December 2015,
although it is not out of line with 'BBB' peers. The dismissal
of two finance
ministers in a week in December, and subsequent tensions between
the new finance
minister Pravin Gordhan and other parts of the government have
raised questions
about the commitment of the government to sustained fiscal
consolidation and
prudent governance of state-owned enterprises.
President Jacob Zuma has become increasingly embattled following
the
Constitutional Court ruling that he should repay some public
funds used to
refurbish his Nkandla residence and the Gauteng high court's
ruling that the
previous suspension of a 2009 corruption case against Zuma was
irrational.
Nevertheless, institutions have proved robust. However, Fitch
expects the
governing African National Congress (ANC) may lose some support
in local
elections on 3 August 2016. Tensions within the ANC are also
increasing ahead of
the conference in December 2017 to elect Zuma's successor as ANC
president.
Fitch views political risks mainly in terms of the impact on the
economy and
public finances. Fitch's base case is that the government
remains committed to
fiscal objectives set out in February's budget, but political
tensions increase
risks to progress on fiscal consolidation and growth-enhancing
measures, and
raise the chances of policy missteps.
Trend GDP growth remains low compared to that of its peers, with
five-year
average GDP growth at just 2.2% compared to a 'BBB' median of
3.3%. GDP growth
was 1.2% in 2015 and is likely to slow to just 0.7% in 2016
before recovering to
1.5% in 2017. Growth is held back by constrained electricity
supply, concerns
about the deteriorating investment climate and fractious labour
relations.
The government has made progress in addressing power supply
problems, with no
load shedding so far this year, as maintenance management has
improved and
additional renewable power sources have been added to the grid,
although new
units from the Kusile and Medupi coal-fired power stations will
only come on
line in 2018.
Other government efforts to boost growth are likely to have only
a marginal
impact. The strategy includes the creation of a public-private
fund to support
SMEs, the use of more private-sector funds to build
infrastructure modelled on
the Independent Power Producer renewable power programme,
reducing uncertainty
and administrative hurdles for companies and efforts to improve
labour
relations. At the same time, other initiatives, such as the
planned national
minimum wage, the recently approved land expropriation bill and
the planned
revision of the mining charter could deter investment.
External finances remain a weakness. The current-account deficit
stood at 4.3%
of GDP in 2015, compared to a 'BBB' median of 1.4%. Fitch
expects only a
moderate improvement for 2016, driven by lower imports in the
face of weak
domestic demand and the recent substantial depreciation of the
rand. However,
the impact of a noticeable improvement in export volume growth
over the last
three quarters has been partly offset by weakening export
prices, due to the
commodity price decline. Net external debt stood at 13.6% of GDP
in 2015,
compared to a peer median of 3.9%. However, the risks are
mitigated by a
flexible exchange rate and the favourable composition of public
external debt,
which is largely in local currency and has long maturities.
Fiscal deficits have remained high, with a deficit of 3.9% of
GDP in the fiscal
year ended 31 March 2016 (FY16), but the government in the FY17
budget
introduced tax measures to raise revenue by 0.4% of GDP in
2016/17. Further
measures are to be introduced over the following two years,
bringing cumulative
tightening to around 1% of GDP per year by FY19. The government
projects that
this will bring the deficit to 3.2% of GDP in FY17, 2.8% of GDP
in FY18 and 2.4%
of GDP in FY19 so that the central government debt/GDP would
peak at 51% of GDP
in FY18.
Achieving these targets will be challenging given that GDP
growth is likely to
underperform. In addition, pressures to raise expenditure are
rising due to
increasing disaffection with poor public-service delivery and
any weakening of
support for the ruling ANC in local elections in August may add
a greater sense
of urgency to address this. However, revenue estimates
underlying the deficit
projections have been conservative and the National Treasury has
a strong track
record of keeping expenditure below ceilings set out in its
Medium-Term
Expenditure Framework, so deficits are likely to over-shoot
targets only
slightly. Fitch expects the deficit to stand at 3.3% of GDP in
FY17 and 3% in
FY18, leading to general government debt of 53.3% of GDP in
FY18.
Inflation picked up to 7% in February 2016 before decelerating
to 6.2% in April,
above the inflation target of 3%-6%. The South African Reserve
Bank (SARB) has
reacted by raising interest rates by a total of 200 basis points
to 7% since
2014. The fact that SARB has tightened in an environment of weak
economic growth
underlines its strong independence and commitment to containing
inflation.
Many structural indicators, such as per capita income, are
somewhat weaker than
those of 'BBB' category peers, although governance indicators
are slightly
stronger. The banking sector remains sound due to prudent
regulation, although
the weak economy will increasingly affect asset quality and
profitability.
Impaired loans are likely to rise, but only moderately and from
a low level of
3.4% of total loans at end-March 2016.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns South Africa a score equivalent
to a rating of
'BBB' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO,
relative to rated
peers, as follows:
- Macroeconomics: -1 notch to reflect South Africa's weaker
potential growth
prospects relative to the 'BBB' median, with important
repercussions for public
finances.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not
fully reflected
in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action:
- A loosening of fiscal policy, such as upward revisions to
expenditure
ceilings, leading to a failure to stabilise the ratio of
government debt/GDP; or
an increase in contingent liabilities.
- Failure of GDP growth to recover sustainably, for example due
to a lack of
policy changes to improve the investment climate.
- Rising net external debt to levels that raise the potential
for serious
financing strains.
- Heightened political instability that adversely affects the
economy or public
finances.
The following risk factors, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action:
- A track record of improved growth performance, for example
bolstered by the
successful implementation of growth-enhancing structural
reforms.
- A marked narrowing in the budget deficit and a reduction in
the ratio of
government debt/GDP.
- A narrowing in the current-account deficit and improvement in
the country's
net external debt/GDP ratio.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The agency assumes the South African Reserve Bank remains
committed to
maintaining inflation within its 3%-6% inflation target.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
