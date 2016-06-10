(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following factors: France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy, track record of relative macro-financial stability, strong and effective civil and social institutions with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and fiscal deficit. Persistent, although declining, budget deficits spurred by high government spending resulted in general government debt (GGGD) reaching 96% of GDP at end-2015, relative to a 'AA' category median of 37%. This high level of indebtedness limits France's ability to deal with fiscal shocks and constitutes the main weakness to France's sovereign rating. France achieved a better than expected general government deficit of 3.6% of GDP in 2015 compared with 4.0% in 2014. The outperformance reflected a slowdown in nominal expenditure growth, which was achieved despite added spending needs (including on security), while the rolling-out of costly tax cuts and lower than expected inflation contained revenue growth. The outcome benefited from a number of one-off and cyclical factors. Fitch expects the deficit to narrow to 3.3% in 2016 and 2.9% in 2017. While in line with the European Commission (EC) recommendation for France to reduce its 'excessive deficit' by 2017, our forecast implies an easing in the fiscal effort. Fitch assumes that the authorities will be keen to avoid deficit-related negative news-flow around the presidential elections. However, with the full phasing in of tax reducing measures coinciding with additional possible expenditure announcements ahead of the elections, the risks to the 2017 target have risen. In its May assessment, the EC reiterated its expectation that France would meet the 2016 target, but would miss the 2017 one based on its unchanged policy assumptions. Based on the EC's revised output gap estimates, which differ from the government's assessment, the structural adjustment would fall short of that recommended for 2016 and 2017. Fitch previously noted that a failure to make structural adjustments to the fiscal deficit would represent a missed opportunity to build a fiscal buffer to deal with adverse developments including lower than expected growth or inflation. GGGD-to-GDP is projected by Fitch to peak in 2017 at around 97%. France's economic recovery is continuing in line with Fitch's expectations, supported by low oil prices and favourable monetary and tax policies boosting private consumption and a gradual pick-up in investment. GDP grew by 1.2% in 2015, and is projected by Fitch to grow by 1.4% in 2016 and 2017, below the 'AA' rated peer median of 1.7% for 2016 and 2.0% for 2017. A strong 1Q16 result, while partly reflecting a consumption rebound following a temporary dip in spending last winter, presents an upside risk to the forecast. Inflation is projected to average 0.4% for 2016 and will accelerate to 1.6% by 2017. The government has made progress in its structural reform agenda, which aims to restore competitiveness and de-regulate the labour and product markets. The impact of the reforms on growth is difficult to measure, as reflected in the range of estimates produced by different institutions. In Fitch's unchanged opinion, while the reforms cover a wide range of issues and industries, they do not appear to be deep enough to reverse the adverse trends in long-term growth. The proposed labour bill, passed in May using Article 49.3, has triggered nationwide protests and strike action. The bill complements other adopted reforms including a temporary hiring subsidy for SMEs, easing some restrictions on Sunday working, and changes to employers' tribunals. The proposed bill would be a step forward in relaxing some aspects of France's rigid labour market, although its final shape and impact on employment remain uncertain. Financing risk is low, reflecting an average debt maturity above seven years, low borrowing costs and strong financing flexibility. Government debt is entirely euro-denominated. There is low risk from contingent liabilities. France has run moderate current account deficits, which have averaged less than 1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2015. The current account recorded an almost balanced position in 2015, partly due to the favourable exchange rate environment. Net external debt is estimated at around 35% of GDP in 2015, compared with a creditor position of over 40% of GDP for the 'AA' peer group. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a rating of AA on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt will be placed on a downward trajectory. - Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth prospects. Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: - Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of a decline in the public debt to GDP ratio from its peak. - A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater confidence in medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the implementation of effective structural reforms. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on assumptions of GDP growth of 1.5%, a GDP deflator of 1.7%, and primary surplus of 1% of GDP by 2025. Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with assumptions set in its Global Economic Outlook (May 2016), and in particular eurozone GDP growth of 1.6% for 2016 to 2018, after growth of 1.7% in 2015. 