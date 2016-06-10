(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'AA'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-term
foreign currency
IDR at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following
factors:
France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy,
track record of
relative macro-financial stability, strong and effective civil
and social
institutions with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and
fiscal deficit.
Persistent, although declining, budget deficits spurred by high
government
spending resulted in general government debt (GGGD) reaching 96%
of GDP at
end-2015, relative to a 'AA' category median of 37%. This high
level of
indebtedness limits France's ability to deal with fiscal shocks
and constitutes
the main weakness to France's sovereign rating.
France achieved a better than expected general government
deficit of 3.6% of GDP
in 2015 compared with 4.0% in 2014. The outperformance reflected
a slowdown in
nominal expenditure growth, which was achieved despite added
spending needs
(including on security), while the rolling-out of costly tax
cuts and lower than
expected inflation contained revenue growth. The outcome
benefited from a number
of one-off and cyclical factors. Fitch expects the deficit to
narrow to 3.3% in
2016 and 2.9% in 2017. While in line with the European
Commission (EC)
recommendation for France to reduce its 'excessive deficit' by
2017, our
forecast implies an easing in the fiscal effort.
Fitch assumes that the authorities will be keen to avoid
deficit-related
negative news-flow around the presidential elections. However,
with the full
phasing in of tax reducing measures coinciding with additional
possible
expenditure announcements ahead of the elections, the risks to
the 2017 target
have risen.
In its May assessment, the EC reiterated its expectation that
France would meet
the 2016 target, but would miss the 2017 one based on its
unchanged policy
assumptions. Based on the EC's revised output gap estimates,
which differ from
the government's assessment, the structural adjustment would
fall short of that
recommended for 2016 and 2017. Fitch previously noted that a
failure to make
structural adjustments to the fiscal deficit would represent a
missed
opportunity to build a fiscal buffer to deal with adverse
developments including
lower than expected growth or inflation. GGGD-to-GDP is
projected by Fitch to
peak in 2017 at around 97%.
France's economic recovery is continuing in line with Fitch's
expectations,
supported by low oil prices and favourable monetary and tax
policies boosting
private consumption and a gradual pick-up in investment. GDP
grew by 1.2% in
2015, and is projected by Fitch to grow by 1.4% in 2016 and
2017, below the 'AA'
rated peer median of 1.7% for 2016 and 2.0% for 2017. A strong
1Q16 result,
while partly reflecting a consumption rebound following a
temporary dip in
spending last winter, presents an upside risk to the forecast.
Inflation is
projected to average 0.4% for 2016 and will accelerate to 1.6%
by 2017.
The government has made progress in its structural reform
agenda, which aims to
restore competitiveness and de-regulate the labour and product
markets. The
impact of the reforms on growth is difficult to measure, as
reflected in the
range of estimates produced by different institutions. In
Fitch's unchanged
opinion, while the reforms cover a wide range of issues and
industries, they do
not appear to be deep enough to reverse the adverse trends in
long-term growth.
The proposed labour bill, passed in May using Article 49.3, has
triggered
nationwide protests and strike action. The bill complements
other adopted
reforms including a temporary hiring subsidy for SMEs, easing
some restrictions
on Sunday working, and changes to employers' tribunals. The
proposed bill would
be a step forward in relaxing some aspects of France's rigid
labour market,
although its final shape and impact on employment remain
uncertain.
Financing risk is low, reflecting an average debt maturity above
seven years,
low borrowing costs and strong financing flexibility. Government
debt is
entirely euro-denominated. There is low risk from contingent
liabilities.
France has run moderate current account deficits, which have
averaged less than
1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2015. The current account recorded
an almost
balanced position in 2015, partly due to the favourable exchange
rate
environment. Net external debt is estimated at around 35% of GDP
in 2015,
compared with a creditor position of over 40% of GDP for the
'AA' peer group.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a
rating of AA on
the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main
factors that
could lead to negative rating action, individually or
collectively, are:
- Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt
will be placed on
a downward trajectory.
- Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth
prospects.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
- Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of
a decline in the
public debt to GDP ratio from its peak.
- A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater
confidence in
medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the
implementation of
effective structural reforms.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on
assumptions of GDP
growth of 1.5%, a GDP deflator of 1.7%, and primary surplus of
1% of GDP by
2025.
Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with
assumptions set
in its Global Economic Outlook (May 2016), and in particular
eurozone GDP growth
of 1.6% for 2016 to 2018, after growth of 1.7% in 2015.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
