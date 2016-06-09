(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Paris-based
Amundi's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Support Rating at '1'. The Outlook on Amundi's Long-term IDR is
Stable.
These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global
peer review of
traditional investment managers. For more information on the
peer review, refer
to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment
Manager Global Peer
Review" dated 9 June 2016.
Amundi is the parent holding company of Amundi group, one of
Europe's largest
asset management companies established in 2010. It has a leading
franchise in
French and European fixed income products; at end-March 2016,
50% of its
EUR987bn assets under management (AuM) related to bonds and a
further 19% to
money market products. It also has growing franchises in
equities (12% of AuM,
multi assets (12%) and real assets and alternatives (7%)).
Following an initial public offering of 23% of its share capital
in late 2015,
Amundi was at end-March 2016 75.5% owned by Credit Agricole (CA,
A/Positive/F1/a). The majority of this stake (74.2%) is held by
Credit Agricole
S.A. (CA S.A.; A/Positive/F1), the publicly listed company and
central body of
CA. See also "Fitch: Continued Access to Networks Means Amundi's
IPO
Rating-Neutral", published 10 November 2015 and available on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's standalone assessment of the
company. The
ratings reflect Amundi's leading domestic and growing
international franchise,
which is supported by continued access to strong distribution
networks, and
adequate net asset flows supporting average AuM. The ratings
also reflect
Amundi's strong revenue generation, sound risk management,
adequate asset
performance and low adjusted balance sheet leverage.
However, the ratings also take into account the sensitivity of
Amundi's earnings
and AuM base to market volatility, reliance on the distribution
networks of CA
and previous minority shareholder Societe Generale (SocGen,
rated A/Stable/a)
and above-average reliance on fixed income products.
Amundi's franchise is supported by CA's and SocGen's retail
banking (accounting
for 10% of AuM at end-March 2016) and insurance (41% of AuM)
distribution
networks. However, recent net inflows in external distribution
networks (eg
international networks including joint ventures, institutional
and sovereign
mandates) have outstripped growth in CA/SocGen networks, which
should over time
strengthen Amundi's standalone franchise. In 1Q16, net flows
were sound at
EUR13.8bn and well-balanced by asset class.
Overall asset performance was adequate in 2015 with good one-
and three-year
performances in many fixed income and equity products although
to varying
degrees with respect to asset class and region. Seed money
exposure declined
significantly in 2015 but remains higher than at most comparable
peers. Fitch
believes that risks in this portfolio are limited as exposures
mostly relate to
low-risk money market funds and are further mitigated by
Amundi's sound risk
control framework, which is centralised and integrated into CA's
risk function.
Reflecting increasing average AuM, Amundi's earnings generation
and
profitability remained sound in 2015 and 1Q16, with an operating
margin of 46%
in 2015, remaining at the upper end of the peer group.
Profitability also
benefitted from cost efficiency; Amundi's compensation/operating
revenue ratio
remained broadly flat in 2015 at 34%. While the outlook for
traditional
investment management in 2016 remains challenging, due to
pressure on asset
valuations, among others, we expect Amundi to continue reporting
broadly stable
profitability.
Amundi's capitalisation and leverage metrics remained solid at
end-2015. Balance
sheet leverage, calculated as tangible equity-to-tangible
assets, was better
than sector average at 34% and benefitted from the absence of
significant
third-party debt as funding is almost exclusively sourced from
CA. Amundi's
gross cash flow leverage (gross debt/EBITDA; 2.8x at end-2015)
is weaker than
peers', but this figure becomes -0.36x when it is adjusted for
Amundi's
structured products issuance (where proceeds are on-lent to CA
with matching
terms) and net positive interbank position (also largely with
CA) and compares
well with peers.
Amundi's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' reflects the company's sound
standalone
liquidity but also the Short-Term IDR of CA, as the provider of
Amundi's
back-stop liquidity. Market and liquidity risks are moderate.
However, Amundi's
guaranteed products and structured products issuance activities
mean that sound
liquidity management is crucial for the overall risk profile.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Amundi will
continue to report
sound profitability while maintaining acceptable gross and net
balance sheet
leverage.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Amundi's Support Rating of '1' reflects our view that support
from CA for Amundi
is extremely likely, if ever required.
As the manager of CA's insurance assets as well as an important
provider of
asset management products for CA's retail networks, we view
Amundi as a core
subsidiary for CA, which fits well into CA's asset-gathering
strategy. In
addition, compared with the more balance sheet-heavy banking
activities that CA
pursues, Amundi's business model only requires limited amounts
of regulatory
capital and liquidity, resulting in superior risk-adjusted
returns. This also
means that required resources to support Amundi, if ever needed,
would be
limited compared with CA's overall size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Amundi's IDRs are at the upper end of the peer group and upside
is therefore
limited in the medium-term. However, further improvements
outside the company's
already dominant European fixed income franchise, a more
consistent asset
performance across asset classes while maintaining current
leverage and
capitalisation levels would be positive for Amundi's credit
profile.
Downside to Amundi's ratings is currently also limited but could
arise from
sustained asset performance leading to net money outflows, a
markedly increased
risk appetite for seed capital or higher external leverage. A
sizeable
operational or reputational loss could also put downward
pressure on ratings.
Since Amundi's IDRs are based on Fitch's stand-alone assessment
of the company,
an upgrade of CA would not lead to an upgrade of Amundi's
Long-Term IDR.
Similarly, a downgrade of CA's ratings would not automatically
trigger a
downgrade of Amundi's ratings but would nonetheless put pressure
on Amundi's
Long-Term IDR given the close integration between the two
entities in terms of
risk and liquidity management as well as Amundi's reliance on
CA's distribution
network.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating is sensitive to a change in the assumptions
around the
propensity or ability of CA to provide timely support for
Amundi. This may
arise, for instance, if the importance of savings products in
CA's overall
strategy diminishes or if CA's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by
two or more
notches, both considered unlikely by Fitch.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1399
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Arnau Autonell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1712
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1 212 908 0827
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
