LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Man Strategic
Holdings
Limited's (Man) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'
with Stable
Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed Man Group plc's
(Man Group)
USD150m Tier 2 subordinated (XS1103347701) notes at 'BBB'.
Man is a subsidiary of Man Group plc, a London-based investment
manager.
These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global
peer review of
traditional investment managers. For more information on the
peer review, refer
to the commentary "Fitch Completes Traditional Investment
Manager Global Peer
Review" dated 9 June 2016.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Long-Term IDR primarily reflects Man's low balance sheet and
cash flow
leverage, sound operating margins, contained exposure to credit,
market and
liquidity risks, as well as an adequate franchise in alternative
and,
increasingly long-only, investment management. However, the
rating also takes
into account volatility in Man's earnings base (due to its more
concentrated
product offering relative to peers) as well as a larger share of
more volatile
performance fees than peers.
In 2015, Man's cash flow leverage (gross debt/trailing 12 months
(TTM) EBITDA:
0.36x; net debt/TTM EBITDA: -1.1x) increased moderately as a
result of lower
adjusted EBITDA but remained well within Fitch's tolerance range
for the rating.
Revenue in 2015 remained broadly unchanged (USD1.1bn), with a 6%
increase in net
management fees (to USD759m) offset by a 11% fall in performance
fees (to
USD302m). The bulk of Man's performance fees continue to come
from quantitative
strategies (largely AHL) where the vast majority of funds under
management (FuM)
is eligible for performance fees.
A 1% increase in net management fees lagged an 8% increase in
FuM to USD78.7bn
at end-2015 (USD78.6bn at end-March 2016), largely due to
acquisitions
throughout 2015 (adding USD6.1bn) and pressure on Man's gross
management fee
margin (down 25bps yoy to 106bps), which is partly due to a
shift in Man's
business mix. We expect further pressure on Man's fee margins
due to
above-average growth in lower-margin institutional FuM as well
as general margin
pressure in the industry.
Net FuM inflows in 2015 (USD0.3bn) were weaker than in 2014
(USD3.3bn) but
picked up towards the end of the year and in 1Q16 improved to
USD0.5bn.
Reflecting the track record of Man's absolute and relative
performance, net
inflows were generally satisfactory in Man's quantitative (AHL,
Numeric) and
fund-of-hedge funds (FRM) strategies while net flows in the GLG
divisions (both
alternative and long-only strategies) remained negative.
Despite the completion of its cost-savings programme, Man's cost
base increased
markedly in 2015 (by around 13% yoy), reflecting a combination
of adverse
currency impact, acquisition-related costs and higher
discretionary staff
expense (which in the case of some GLG strategies is linked to
gross and not net
revenue). However, the adjusted EBITDA margin of management fees
(27.2% in 2015)
remained within management's target range (25%-40%).
Following several cash-funded acquisitions, notably of Numeric
in 2014, Man's
surplus liquidity and surplus regulatory capital remained
adequate for the
rating at end-2015.
The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that Man's leverage
will remain low
and that its business model (and cost base) is sufficiently
flexible and
diversified to generate adequate revenue and profitability in
most market
conditions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Man Group's USD150m fixed-rate reset callable dated subordinated
notes are
irrevocably guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Man, and
qualify as Tier 2
regulatory capital. They are rated one notch below Man's
Long-Term IDR, in line
with Fitch's applicable criteria.
The one notch reflects the notes' loss severity due to the
subordinated nature
of the notes. As the notes do not contain any coupon deferral
features, Fitch
has not applied any notches for incremental non-performance risk
(relative to
senior obligations). The notes are callable but do not contain
any step-up
language.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given Man's business model (including the reliance on
performance fees) and
moderate size (compared with higher-rated peers), upside for the
ratings is
currently limited.
Man's earnings base and cash flow leverage remain more
vulnerable to market
dislocations than those of its higher-rated investment manager
peers.
Consequently, Man's ratings are primarily sensitive to markedly
higher cash flow
leverage as a result of either weaker EBITDA generation or
materially higher
debt.
Man is more acquisitive than its peers but acquisitions to date
have generally
been funded by surplus capital, are well-executed and swiftly
integrated.
However, a sizeable debt-funded acquisition would put pressure
on Man's ratings.
Downward pressure could arise from sustained underperformance in
one or several
of its business lines leading to net outflows and weakened
profitability. A
material reduction in Man's net cash position or a sizeable
operational or
reputational loss would also be negative for its ratings.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of the subordinated notes issued by Man Group is
primarily sensitive
to a change in Man's Long-Term IDR. Fitch does not rate Man
Group. Double
leverage at the holding company, Man Group, was low at end-2015
(98%) and we
expect it to remain within acceptable tolerance levels (120% as
per applicable
criteria).
The notes' rating is also sensitive to changes in Fitch's
assessment of loss
severity of the notes or of the risk of their non-performance
relative to the
risk captured in Man's Long-Term IDR.
