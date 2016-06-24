(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of Peru's
five largest private banks comprising approximately 89% of
Peru's banking system
assets at year-end 2015 (YE15). The five banks have a universal
bank profile --
largely concentrated in Peru -- and assets between USD39.8
billion and
USD3.3billion at year-end 2015.
The Peruvian banks have maintained strong and healthy
profitability. Revenues
are well diversified and have shown resilience in the face of
current economic
conditions, while operating expenses -- which saw periodic
surges due to network
expansion -- have grown in line with asset growth. Profitability
is expected to
decline but should continue to compare well among peers. Balance
sheets for the
Peruvian banks are generally well diversified between corporate
and retail
lending. Within retail portfolios, a gradual re-balancing in
terms of products
occurred in the past few years with a renewed focus on low-risk
mortgages.
Financial regulation in Peru is among the strongest in the
region and has
meeting Basel III standards since 2012. Minimum capital
requirements were
raised, including buffers for obligor, industry or geographic
concentration,
interest rate risk in the banking book and risk appetite. A
countercyclical
reserve buffer rule is in place and had been triggered ever
since rolling GDP
growth slowed in 2014. Peruvian banks have been reporting
liquidity coverage
ratios (LCR) since 2013 and will have to comply with 100% of the
target during
2017.
Regulators are working on a net stable funding ratio (NSFR) and
new rules to
improve the quality of capital and tighten requirements for
equity-like
subordinated debt, although the latter will require
modifications of the banking
law.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
