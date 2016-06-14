(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Banco de los
Trabajadores'
(Bantrab) ratings on Rating Watch Negative. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The IDRs, VR, national ratings and senior debt ratings have been
placed on
Rating Watch Negative due to the potential risks following
recent news releases
of an ongoing investigation by the Guatemalan authorities of
three members of
the Board of Directors for an alleged fraud attempt on the
bank's shareholders.
In Fitch's opinion, the level of development and effectiveness
of its corporate
governance has been tested. This is because Bantrab's government
bodies did not
take corrective and mitigating measures. To date, these
executives remain in
their positions on Bantrab's Board of Directors and the
financial performance
and funding profile of the bank have not been affected
materially.
The Rating Watch Negative reflects that ratings could be
downgraded if the
bank's business and financial profile is affected materially and
corrective
measures regarding corporate governance are not set in place.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Bantrab is characterized by its high risk appetite, focusing on
segments of
middle and low income, particularly in the Guatemalan public
sector. The bank is
characterised by good loan portfolio quality, sound capital
position and a
business model focused on the riskier segments of Guatemalan
retail banking.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
unaffected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
A ratings downgrade could occur if the bank fails to address the
weaknesses that
have arisen from the current investigation of its executives and
if its business
activities and financial profile were to be affected in a
material way.
On the other hand, the ratings could be affirmed and the Watch
Negative removed
if its business and financial profiles remain unaffected and its
corporate
governance is strengthened.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BB-';
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BB-';
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb-';
--Long-term national rating of 'A(gtm)';
--Short-term national rating at 'F1(gtm)'.
Financiera de los Trabajadores, S.A.
--Long-term national rating 'A(gtm)';
--Short-term national rating 'F1(gtm)'.
Bantrab Senior Trust
--Long-term foreign currency loan participation notes 'BB-'.
The following ratings are unaffected:
Banco de los Trabajadores
--Support '5';
--Support Rating Floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1-212-612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alvaro D. Castro
Associate Director
+503 2516 6615
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Metodología de Calificaciones Nacionales (pub. 13 Dec 2013)
here
Metodología de Calificación de Instituciones Financieras no
Bancarias (pub. 29
May 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.