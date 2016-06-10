(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, June 09 (Fitch) Japanese banks will continue to
face
profitability pressures on several fronts, says Fitch Ratings.
These include a
challenging low-growth operating environment, the central bank's
negative rate
policy, and increased foreign-currency funding costs, among
others.
Net interest margins (NIMs) at the three Japanese "mega banks" -
MUFG, SMFG and
Mizuho - have declined steadily since 2010, with the average NIM
falling to a
multi-year low below 0.7% in the fiscal year ending March 2016.
The
macroeconomic environment remains challenging for the banking
sector, with
'Abenomics' policies struggling to gain traction and private
consumption still
dragging on GDP growth. Investment has picked up slightly in
recent months, but
this has been insufficient to push domestic loan demand
significantly higher.
This has meant that the banking system has retained significant
excess
liquidity, which has dragged on earnings. Fitch expects the pace
of economic
growth to remain at less than 1% through the medium term.
The Bank of Japan's negative interest-rate policy is also a net
negative for the
banking system, but the mega banks are likely to be less
affected than regional
banks. Fitch estimates that this will add to pressure on
domestic NIMs, and is
likely to mean that banks will seek to maintain their overseas
build-out, which
could entail higher risk and add to their challenges in funding
and capital
management.
Foreign lending has been rising steadily over the past several
years as banks
have sought higher yields and diversification - primarily in the
US and Asia.
Rising overseas risk appetite could help bolster profitability,
but Fitch
believes that it will lead to a shift down the credit curve, and
asset quality
for foreign assets could face greater pressures. The ongoing
slowdown in China
and its effects on commodities - and emerging-market volatility
in Asia - are
likely to add to risks in Japanese banks' overseas portfolios.
Overall credit risks are likely to remain manageable, however.
Fitch expects the
mega banks' NPLs and impairment losses to rise modestly, but
remain low, while
borrower concentration is not out of line with global peers.
Expansion abroad will also mean that the mega banks may need to
strengthen
foreign-currency funding. Foreign-currency deposits have already
begun to rise
significantly since 2011, bringing the overseas loans/deposits
ratio steadily
downward. Further strengthening of the foreign deposit base may
be necessary to
mitigate risks from wholesale funding, though Fitch holds to its
long-held view
that the Bank of Japan will backstop banks with FX swap lines in
the event of
stress. Furthermore, foreign-currency funding costs have risen
since the latter
half of 2015, due partly to expectations of higher US rates.
Regular bond issuance is likely to continue through the medium
term, with the
mega-banks on track to meet Basel III total loss-absorbing
capacity (TLAC)
requirements by 2019. Fitch estimates USD22bn could be issued by
2019, with
total issuance of around USD59bn by 2022. This would follow
USD15bn in TLAC
senior debt issued through to April 2016.
Contacts:
Naoki Morimura
Director
Financial Institutions
+81 3 3288 2686
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-Ku
Tokyo, 102-0083
Justin Patrie
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
