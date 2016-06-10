(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cote
d'Ivoire's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior
unsecured foreign
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'BBB-' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'B+' rating reflects the following key rating drivers:
The ratings are in the 'B' rating category due to weak
structural features. GDP
per capita, human development indicators and financial
development indicators
are significantly below 'B' medians, illustrating weak debt
tolerance. Past debt
defaults also weigh on the ratings.
Political risk has receded over the past four years, as
reflected in a smooth
presidential election in late 2015. However, Cote d'Ivoire ranks
below peers on
governance indicators, even after several years of steady
improvement. Fitch
expects that the legislative elections due in 2H16 will be a
test for political
stability, but will not derail the ongoing political
normalisation.
Cote d'Ivoire's economy has outperformed peers since the end of
2011's
post-election crisis. Real GDP growth has exceeded 8.5% over the
past four years
amid stable and moderate inflation (1.2% in 2015), a better
performance than
most 'B' peers. Despite a gradual erosion of the catch up effect
and the
exposure of the economy to weather shocks (which will likely
drive a
deceleration in the 2016 growth rate), Fitch expects rising
private and public
investment to keep medium term growth potential high. The recent
announcement of
large new commitments by official creditors underpins the
credibility of the
government's public investment programme over the 2016-2020
national development
plan.
Cote d'Ivoire's fiscal performance is considered neutral to the
rating, with a
budget deficit of 2.9% of GDP and public debt at 41.3% of GDP at
end-2015
(excluding bilateral debt owed to France under the Contrat de
Desendettement et
de Developpement accounting for 6.8% of GDP at end-2015), below
the 'B' median
of 53%.
Fitch expects the budget deficit to remain around 3.0%-3.5% of
GDP over the
forecast horizon, reflecting moderate rises in revenues,
spending rigidities and
gradually increasing public investment. Together with dynamic
nominal GDP
growth, this should very gradually reduce public debt to below
40% of GDP by
2018.
Public finance management, a longstanding weakness in Cote
d'Ivoire, has
improved in recent years. The clearing of supplier arrears has
reduced the
magnitude of potential contingent liabilities, but some
state-owned companies,
including in the banking and energy sector, could require budget
support in
coming years.
Cote d'Ivoire outperforms peers on a number of external finance
indicators, but
export revenues are heavily dependent on agricultural
commodities (cocoa exports
accounted for 45% of goods exports in 2015), although the
diversity of
commodities exported mitigates this risk partly. With cocoa
prices reaching a
record high in 2015, the trade surplus remained resilient
despite heavy capital
goods imports, resulting in a small current account surplus. We
expect the
current account to record small deficits over the forecast
horizon, gradually
eroding Cote d'Ivoire's estimated net creditor position.
Cote d'Ivoire's membership in the CFA franc zone strengthens its
external
financing flexibility, as the country can access FX reserves
pooled at the
regional central bank, and can benefit from an unlimited credit
line from the
French Treasury to support the convertibility of the CFA franc.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Cote d'Ivoire a score equivalent
to a rating of
'B-' on the Long-term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers,
as follows:
- Macroeconomic Performance: +1 notch, to reflect a combination
of high
medium-term growth potential driven by rising investment and a
diversified
agricultural and mining base, and lower macroeconomic
volatility, particularly
for inflation and the real effective exchange rate.
- Structural Features: +1 notch, to reflect the changed
political environment
from that which led to the 2011 debt default.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that the upside
and downside
risks to the rating are broadly balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Renewed political instability or security incidents
jeopardising macroeconomic
prospects or the state's ability to honour its commitments.
- A material decline in growth prospects.
- A sharp deterioration in public debt dynamics.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- Over the medium term, an improvement in development and
governance indicators,
indicating better debt tolerance.
- A significant improvement in public debt dynamics beyond our
current
projections.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will continue
to support
macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA Franc
with the euro will
remain unchanged.
Fitch assumes that world economy will grow by 2.5% in 2016 and
2.9% in 2017,
supporting demand for Cote d'Ivoire's exports.
