HONG KONG, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Wuxi
Construction and
Development Investment Co., Ltd.'s (WCDI) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also assigned WCDI's proposed senior unsecured US
dollar notes an
expected rating of 'BBB+(EXP)'. The net proceeds of the proposed
issue will be
used for WCDI's infrastructure construction business, repayment
of outstanding
debt and general corporate purposes.
The notes will be issued by Xihui Haiwai I Investment Holdings
Co., Limited
(Xihui Haiwai I), and are unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by Xihui
International Co., Limited (Xihui International), a wholly owned
subsidiary of
WCDI. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Xihui
International and
rank pari passu with all of its other senior unsecured
obligations.
In place of a guarantee, WCDI has granted a keepwell and
liquidity support deed
and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure
that Xihui
International has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its
obligations under
the guarantee for the notes.
The notes are rated at the same level as WCDI's IDRs, given the
strong link
between Xihui International and WCDI, and because the keepwell
and liquidity
support deed and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
transfer the
ultimate responsibility of payment to WCDI.
In Fitch's opinion, both the keepwell and liquidity support deed
and the deed of
equity interest purchase undertaking signal a strong intention
from WCDI to
ensure that Xihui International has sufficient funds to honour
the debt
obligations. The agency also believes WCDI intends to maintain
its reputation
and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is
unlikely to
default on its offshore obligations. Additionally, a default by
Xihui
International could have significant negative repercussions on
WCDI for any
future offshore funding.
The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent
upon the
receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Credit-Linked to Wuxi Municipality: WCDI is credit-linked to
Fitch's internal
assessment of the municipality of Wuxi in eastern China. The
link is reflected
in WCDI's 100% ownership by the municipality, municipal
oversight of its
financial, and the strong policy role its public-sector business
plays in Wuxi.
These factors mean there is a high likelihood that the Wuxi
authorities would
extend WCDI extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, WCDI is
classified as a
credit-linked public-sector entity under Fitch's criteria.
Wuxi's Strong Creditworthiness: Wuxi is a part of the province
of Jiangsu, which
is one of China's strongest economic regions in terms of gross
regional product
(GRP). The GRP and GRP per capita of Wuxi rank 14th and 4th,
respectively among
its peer municipalities in China. The Wuxi municipality has
strong fiscal budget
performance, a diversified socioeconomic profile and strategic
location as the
centre of the Yangtze River Delta economic zone, one of China's
top three
economic zones.
Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: WCDI is a wholly state-owned
limited liability
company under China's Company Law. Under this legal status,
major decisions of
the company would require verification and approval from the
municipal
government. The municipal government has no plan to dilute its
shareholding in
WCDI.
Strategic Importance to Municipality: WCDI is Wuxi's major urban
public
infrastructure development and investment platform, and plays a
very important
role in implementing Wuxi's urban development blueprint. WCDI is
mandated by
government for development of municipal roads and bridges,
landscaping, sewage
treatment of Taihu Lake, water conservancy, among others. Fitch
assesses WCDI's
Strategic Importance attribute as Stronger.
Tight Control by Government: WCDI is wholly owned by the Wuxi
government, and
directly reports to the Wuxi Department of Finance. The
company's directors and
senior management are mainly appointed by the municipal
government, and its
major decisions need the government's approval. Its financing
plan and all debt
issues require government approval. The Control attribute is
assessed at
Stronger.
Extension of Government: The majority of WCDI's assets are
government projects,
which are fully covered by build-and-transfer contracts with the
Wuxi
government. The account receivables are all due from the
government, and Wuxi
has already included them in fiscal budget for 2015-2017. As a
result, Fitch
assesses WCDI's level of integration into the municipal
government budget to be
Stronger.
Weak Financial Profile: The EBITDA to interest coverage was less
than 0.1x in
past three years, and gross margin is set at 1% by the Wuxi
government, leaving
the company with a very weak standalone credit profile, which
reflects its
public-sector mission. Nevertheless, WCDI's debt and interest
obligations are
principally serviced by government repurchases under the
build-and-transfer
contracts that are funded by the municipality's fiscal budget.
The company is
highly leveraged, and the capex will stay high. It is unlikely
that the company
will be able to improve its standalone credit metrics. However,
the risk is
mitigated by the committed stable support from the Wuxi
government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment of Wuxi municipality
as well as
stronger or a more explicit support commitment from the
municipality may trigger
positive rating action on WCDI.
Significant weakening of WCDI's strategic importance to Wuxi
municipality,
dilution of its shareholding, and/or reduced municipality
support, may result in
a downgrade; likewise, a downgrade could also stem from weaker
fiscal
performance or increased indebtedness at Wuxi, leading to
deterioration in
Fitch's internal assessment of Wuxi's creditworthiness.
A rating action on WCDI would lead to a similar action on the
proposed US dollar
notes.
