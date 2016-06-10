(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's
Destek Faktoring
A.S. (Destek) a National Long-term Rating of 'A+(tur)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Destek's position as a leading, independent
company in
Turkey's fragmented factoring sector. Destek is one of the
largest
non-bank-owned factoring companies in Turkey in terms of
domestic factoring
receivables and equity. However, in absolute terms, Destek is
small compared
with Turkey's financial sector. While Destek's small size and
monoline business
model somewhat constrain the rating, its solid capitalisation
and leverage,
adequate profitability and acceptable risk appetite are rating
strengths.
Fitch's assessment of Destek's company profile takes into
consideration that it
is a monoline business where with-recourse factoring receivables
made up 96% of
its total assets at end-1Q16. Destek mainly targets large
Turkish corporates and
commercial customers, where competition is intense, in
particular from
bank-owned factoring companies.
Credit losses to date have been low and Destek's impaired
receivables ratio
(overdue by 90+ days) reached a low 1% at end-1Q16, which
compares well with
peers and the sector average (6.1%). However, the rating also
captures
significant concentration risk in Destek's factoring
receivables, which reflects
the company's largely corporate customer base and small absolute
size.
Leverage and gearing ratios are comfortable for the rating and
Destek has
consistently operated with a debt/equity ratio of around 2.5x or
below. A high
profit retention rate and supportive shareholders have allowed
Destek to operate
with high capital adequacy ratios (equity/assets: 31% at
end-1Q16) and its
significant capital buffers should enable it to absorb
unexpected losses.
Profitability metrics consistently outperform peers' and the
sector averages.
Strong earnings generation over volatile interest rate and
economic cycles are
positive from a credit perspective. However, the consolidation
of Destek's
investment house subsidiary, Destek Menkul Degerler A.S.,
somewhat affects
performance ratios due to variable gains/losses on trading
transactions and a
growing cost base. Fitch understands from management that the
two entities may
be separated in the short-term; however, this should not
materially change
Destek's business model and performance ratios.
The rating also captures Destek's reliance on typically
short-term wholesale
funding. Nevertheless, market access has been reasonable and
Destek typically
utilises around two thirds of its credit lines from Turkish
banks, albeit these
are not committed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure could arise from significant
deterioration in asset
quality. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if there is
a material
increase in leverage or receivables concentrations, in
particular if this at the
same time leads to pressure on Destek's funding and liquidity
profile. However,
as long as management continues to develop Destek's profitable
business
prudently, downward rating pressure should be contained.
A continued successful track record of operations and a
diversification of
funding sources could create moderate upside for Destek's
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 203 530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+ 44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
Christian Kuendig
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1399
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Relevant committee date: 6 June 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.