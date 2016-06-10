(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
European Stability
Mechanism's (ESM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA'
with a Stable
Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'. The issue ratings of ESM's
unsecured bonds
have been affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+'.
Fitch has also affirmed European Financial Stability Facility's
(EFSF)
guaranteed long-term and short-term (less than 12 months
contractual maturity)
debt at 'AA' and at 'F1+', respectively.
ESM's ratings reflect strong support from Euro Area Member
States (EAMS). The
ratings on EFSF's debt issues are underpinned by guarantees and
over-guarantees
from EAMS rated 'AA' and above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ESM's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating drivers:
The rating is underpinned by support from the 19 EAMS in the
form of unpaid
subscribed capital amounting to EUR624.3bn that can be called in
case of
financial difficulties. As of end-May 2016, the share of
callable capital
subscribed by 'AAA'-rated EAMS was 35% and including 'AA+' rated
EAMS was 37%,
which largely covers ESM's projected net debt, defined as gross
debt minus
treasury assets rated 'AA-' and above, even in conservative
scenarios.
Shareholders' propensity to support remains above peers. This is
underpinned by
the emergency procedure, which allows ESM's Managing Director to
call capital
without approval of the governing bodies; this procedure is
unique among
multilateral development banks (MDBs). Propensity to support is
further enhanced
by the importance of ESM in the resolution of the eurozone
sovereign debt
crisis.
Given its role of providing emergency loans to EAMS in
difficulty, ESM may have
to rapidly disburse large amounts of funding (up to EUR500bn) to
countries at
risk. Although it benefits from a preferred-creditor status only
junior to IMF,
the ESM has no concentration limit. Additionally, it is allowed
to purchase
equity participations up to EUR60bn; however, according to ESM's
internal
guidelines, should this happen, the maximum amount of sovereign
loans would be
significantly reduced (by a factor greater than 1 to 1).
In 2H15, ESM disbursed EUR21.4bn loans to Greece (CCC), under
the EUR86bn
financial assistance approved in August 2015. In May 2016, Greek
authorities
reached a staff level agreement with the creditor institutions
after the
programme review. Subject to the completion of remaining prior
actions and
national parliamentary procedures, ESM's Board of Directors is
expected to
approve disbursements of an additional EUR10.3bn between June
and after the
summer 2016. Creditors accepted the principle of helping Greece
reduce its debt
service; several measures such as a lengthening of the maturity
of loans are
envisaged by the EFSF, which is one of the country's main
creditors. However,
creditors ensured there will be no principal write-off for ESM
or EFSF.
As of end-May 2016, ESM's loan portfolio amounted to EUR63.4bn,
including loans
to Spain (BBB+/Outlook Stable) of EUR35.7bn, to Cyprus
(B+/Positive) of
EUR6.3bn, and to Greece of EUR21.4bn. According to Fitch's
estimates, ESM's
equity-to-adjusted assets ratio stood above 50% at end-2015. In
the event that
the entire financial assistance programme to Greece is fully
disbursed, this
ratio would drop to 37%, and if ESM's maximum financing capacity
is reached,
this would be 14%-20%, depending on the amount of loans and
equity
participations.
Risk management guidelines are conservative, especially for
liquidity. Funds
from paid-in capital cannot be lent and an amount equivalent of
15% of the
maximum lending volume must be invested in assets of high
creditworthiness and
liquidity. ESM's available funds and the liquidity buffer must
cover liquidity
needs for the next 12 months. Investment of liquid assets is
governed by
conservative rules. At end-May 2016, the quasi-totality of
treasury assets were
invested in securities rated 'AA-' and above, and in central
banks of the
eurozone.
The ratings assigned to EFSF's guaranteed debt reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
EFSF's ratings rely on irrevocable and unconditional guarantees
and
over-guarantees provided by EAMS pro-rata their share in the
capital of the
European Central Bank (ECB). They are governed by an
intergovernmental agreement
- the framework agreement (FA) - and by a deed of guarantee.
They ensure EFSF's
debt is fully covered by guarantees from the most highly rated
EAMS or by a cash
reserve. In the original FA (EFSF 1), guarantees on the original
debt issues
could be extended to 120% of their initial amount if a guarantor
defaults on its
obligations. The FA and deed of guarantees were amended in June
2011 (EFSF 2) to
allow EFSF to extend the over-guarantee percentage up to 165%.
Following the downgrade of France to 'AA' in December 2014,
guarantees of EAMS
rated 'AAA' is not sufficient to provide 100% coverage of EFSF's
debt. As the
guarantees of EAMS rated 'AA+' (Austria) and 'AA' (France and
Belgium) are
needed to maintain debt coverage above 100%, the rating of
EFSF's guaranteed
debt was downgraded to 'AA' by Fitch. Short-term debt is fully
covered by
guarantees and over-guarantees (151.4%).
EFSF's outstanding debt totalled EUR185.7bn at end-December
2015, raised mostly
to fund loans to Greece under EFSF 2. Debt under EFSF 1 amounts
to EUR13bn and
was issued to fund sovereign loans to Portugal and Ireland. EFSF
stopped
approving loans since end-June 2013 and will continue operating
as an
administrative body until all outstanding bonds and all loans
are repaid.
Total EFSF loans were EUR174.6bn at end-May 2015, of which
EUR130.9bn were
extended to Greece. EFSF's large exposure to Greece is mitigated
by the long
maturity of the loans; no repayment of principal is due before
2023. If Greece
defaults on its obligations to EFSF, the deed of guarantee and
the liquidity
policy ensure that there would be sufficient cash reserves to
cover the
repayment of EFSF's debt. The profile of its Greek debt means
EFSF's current
cash reserves are sufficient to absorb a default, and no
guarantee call would be
needed in the short term.
Debt and treasury assets are managed on EFSF's behalf by ESM.
Under EFSF 2, loan
maturities are not fully matched to liabilities, while EFSF 1
applied
back-to-back funding. The cash reserve, invested in high quality
assets, has to
be sufficient to service any debt payment at least three days
before the payment
date; 10 days before the servicing of debt, it has to be at
least equal to the
share of the payment not covered by the highest-rated
guarantors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook on ESM is Stable, which means the downside and
upside risks are
evenly balanced. The factors that could, individually or
collectively affect
ESM's ratings are:
- A breach in internal guidelines such that the total of loans
and equity
participations result in ESM's net debt (gross debt minus
treasury assets rated
'AA-' and above) not being fully covered by callable capital
from EAMs rated
'AAA' and 'AA+'.
-A downgrade of 'AAA' or 'AA+' rated EAMS that would reduce
callable capital
rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' to an amount lower than net debt.
- A weakening in treasury investment rules, leading to a
reduction in liquid
assets rated 'AA-' and above and, as a consequence, an increase
in net debt that
results in it not being fully covered by callable capital rated
'AAA' and 'AA+'.
The Long-term rating of EFSF's debt issues would be downgraded
in the event of a
downgrade of France's IDR to 'AA-' or below. It would be
upgraded in the event
of an upgrade of France.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- We assume ESM uses its maximum financing capacity.
- Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the
eurozone and that
highly rated member states will remain committed to responding
to any capital
call.
- Fitch expects no significant change in the overall mandate and
operations of
ESM.
The full list of rating actions is as follow:
ESM
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
EFSF
Long-term debt issues: affirmed at 'AA'
Short-term debt issues: affirmed at 'F1+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analysts
Vincent Martin
Director
+31 1 44 29 92 73
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1219
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 7530 1039
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
- Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to
assess these
ratings were ESM's and EFSF's financial statements, and other
information
provided by ESM and EFSF.
