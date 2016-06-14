(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings notes that recent
allegations of illicit
acts committed by three senior managers and directors of Banco
de Desarrollo
Rural and one senior manager of Banco G&T Continental have
required the banks to
take immediate protective measures to maintain their financial
and business
profile.
Specifics of the alleged wrongdoing have not been fully
disclosed by the
authorities, but appear related to accusations of money
laundering and illicit
payments to the political party, Partido Patriota. These
allegations became
known on June 2, 2016, when the International Commission against
Impunity in
Guatemala (CICIG, as it is known in Spanish) presented the
findings of this
ongoing investigation which resulted in arrest warrants for
multiple
individuals.
Guatemalan authorities have to date limited their proceedings to
named
individuals and have not implicated the banks; however, in
Fitch's opinion both
institutions are taking the necessary steps to prevent any
negative impact on
their reputations as a result of these accusations. In the
agency's view, the
potential impact of these events has been effectively contained
by the actions
taken by the banks, which include rapidly relieving these named
executives of
their duties and appointing replacements.
Fitch believes the financial profiles of both banks are unlikely
to see a
significant impact on corporate governance and risk management,
or changes in
funding conditions, as long as these allegations do not reflect
on the banks. Up
to this point both entities are running normally. During the
following months,
Fitch will continue to monitor the information available on
these cases and the
extent of the potential impact, if any. These events would only
have rating
implications if they materially affect the banks' financial and
business
profiles, which is not Fitch's baseline scenario.
Fitch currently has the following ratings:
Banco de Desarrollo Rural:
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Support Rating '3';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BB-';
--Long-Term National rating 'AA+(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National rating 'F1+(gtm)'.
Banco G&T Continental:
--Long-Term Foreign currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'B';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term Local Currency IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bb';
--Support '3';
--Support Rating Floor 'BB-';
--Long-Term National rating 'AA-(gtm)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National rating 'F1+(gtm)'.
