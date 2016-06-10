(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Allianz Bank Bulgaria AD (ABB),
Societe Generale
Express Bank AD (SGE) and Sogelease Bulgaria (Sogelease) at
'BBB+' and ProCredit
Bank (Bulgaria) EAD's (PCB) Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the banks' Viability Ratings (VR). A
full list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The affirmation of IDRs of the three banks and Soglease reflects
Fitch's opinion
of a high probability that they would be supported, if required,
by their
respective parents. The affirmation of VRs of the three banks
reflects no major
changes in their financial metrics over the last 12 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS OF SGE, PCB, ABB AND SOGELEASE
ABB's ultimate majority shareholder is Allianz SE (AA-/Stable)
through a 66%
stake in Allianz Bulgaria Holding, a direct 99.9% owner of ABB.
PCB is
100%-owned by ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (PCH; BBB/Stable).
SGE is a 99.7%
subsidiary of Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable), while Sogelease
is SGE's 100%
subsidiary.
ABB's IDRs reflect a high probability of support from Allianz
due to the
parent's strong credit risk profile and ABB's relative small
size. However,
ABB's Long-Term IDR is notched four times from that of Allianz
because of ABB's
only limited strategic importance. This is based on the
strategic focus of
Allianz on the insurance business, with ABB its only banking
subsidiary in
central and eastern Europe (CEE), and ABB's marginal
contribution to the parent
group's profits. In our view, whether ABB remains in the parent
group in the
long term depends on its contribution to Allianz's insurance and
asset
management business and ABB's standalone performance.
Fitch views PCB as a strategically important subsidiary to its
parent, PCH. The
support considerations take into account the 100% ownership, the
strategic
importance of the south eastern Europe region to the group,
strong integration
with the parent and a track record of capital and liquidity
support. At
end-2015, PCB accounted for 13% of PCH's total group assets.
Fitch believes that there is a high probability that SGE would
be supported, if
required, by SG due to its strategic importance to the parent in
light of SG's
strategic focus on the CEE region. Fitch's view of SG's support
propensity is
reinforced by the track record of significant funding provision
to the
subsidiary and strong operational and management integration
between the two
banks. The potential cost of support would be easily manageable
for SG given
SGE's small size. SGE would have been rated one notch off the
parent were it not
for the constraint by Bulgaria's sovereign rating.
Sogelease's IDRs are equalised with those of SGE as Fitch views
the leasing
company as the bank's core subsidiary. Fitch believes that
potential support for
Sogelease, if needed, could come from SGE or flow directly from
SG. Sogelease is
an integral part of financial services provided by SG in
Bulgaria and is
strongly integrated into the parent group at both operational
and funding
levels.
VRS OF SGE, PCB AND ABB
The VRs of the three banks reflect their moderate risk appetite,
better-than-sector asset quality, adequate capitalisation and
profitability,
solid funding and ample liquidity. At the same time weak market
franchises
(moderate at SGE) and the difficult and an unstable operating
environment
negatively affect their credit profiles.
Weak franchises constrain the VRs of PCB and ABB. At end-2015,
market shares in
total sector assets were below 3% (ABB and PCB) and about 6%
(SGE). ABB and SGE
run a universal banking model, while PCB is entirely focused on
serving small
and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). At end-2015, the banks'
share in retail
deposits stood at around 7% for SGE, 3% for ABB and only 1% for
PCB.
The operating environment for Bulgarian banks is likely to
remain difficult in
2016 and beyond due to subdued credit demand, falling interest
rates and growing
competition for a limited number of borrowers in a small market.
We believe that
the central bank's on-going sector-wide asset quality review
(AQR) and reforms
to the supervisory framework should help restore public
confidence in the
banking sector after the bankruptcy of a large
domestically-owned bank and a
bank run on the largest domestic bank (First Investment Bank;
B-/Stable/b-) in
2014.
The three banks' asset quality has persistently been better than
the sector
average because of superior risk controls and underwriting
standards driven by
tight parental control. The inflow of new bad debt should remain
contained,
assuming no economic stress. This reflects conservative
origination of new
loans, already seasoned legacy loans and moderate (PCB and SGE)
or modest (ABB)
expansion plans.
At end-2015, the official IFRS impaired loan ratios equalled
about 6% (PCB), 10%
(SGE) and 14% (ABB). The asset quality ratios based on the
central bank's
supervisory reporting were about 8% at SGE and PCB and almost
14% at ABB,
compared with about 20% for the sector. Provision coverage of
IFRS impaired
loans was adequate at the three banks, given their large share
of collateralised
lending.
Capitalisation at the three banks is adequate given the
challenging operating
environment, moderate risk appetites, limited expansion plans
(except for SGE)
and muted credit demand, healthy internal capital generation and
potential
ordinary parental capital support. Capital buffers at the three
banks are
sufficient to absorb even substantial additional loan
provisioning that could
result from the AQR. At end-2015, Fitch core capital ratios
equalled 23% (PCB),
16% (SGE) and 18% (ABB). PCB's higher ratio is commensurate with
the bank's
strategic focus on higher-risk SMEs. Unreserved impaired loans
accounted for 28%
of Fitch core capital at ABB and SGE, and 18% at PCB.
Subdued domestic credit demand, coupled with lower market
interest rates, is
hurting the profitability of Bulgarian banks. However, their
results continue to
compare well with regional peers mostly due to still wide
margins and moderate
risk costs. Lending activity is unlikely to recover in 2016
(especially among
corporates) and margin pressure will increase since the room for
further deposit
rate cuts is limited.
Refinancing risk is low at the three banks because they are
self-funded with
stable and largely granular customer deposits, they hold ample
liquidity buffers
and can rely on ordinary liquidity support from their parents,
in case of need.
Overall funding profile is stronger at ABB and SGE while PCB has
a moderately
weaker deposit franchise. Fast deposit growth at the three banks
in 2015 and
2014 reflected a muted appetite for investments by companies,
coupled with
customers' flight to quality after the domestic (2014) and the
Greek banking
crisis (mid-2015).
At end-2015, gross loans/deposit ratios shrank to 66% (ABB), 92%
(SGE) and 105%
(PCB). The higher ratio for PCB reflected long-term financing
received from
international financial institutions (such as EIB). The three
banks' liquidity
buffers (mainly cash and Bulgarian sovereign debt) relative to
total customer
deposits were substantially above the 20% regulatory minimum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS
The IDRs and Support Ratings of the three banks and Sogelease
would likely be
downgraded in case of a downgrade of their parents' IDRs
(multi-notch in the
case of SG) or Bulgaria's sovereign rating (SGE, Sogelease and
ABB). An upgrade
of SGE, Sogelease and PCB would require a rating upgrade of the
Bulgarian
sovereign and their respective parents. Upside is limited for
ABB.
The three banks and Sogelease could also be downgraded if Fitch
believes that
their strategic importance to their parents is weakened.
VR
An upgrade of ABB's and PCB's VRs would be contingent on a
significant
improvement of their market franchises coupled with maintaining
adequate
capitalisation and asset quality. SGE's VR upgrade would likely
result from an
improvement of the operating environment and considerable
strengthening in the
bank's overall credit risk profile.
Deterioration in the operating environment, which would result
in a substantial
inflow of new bad debts and capital erosion at the banks, could
lead to their
downgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
ABB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
PCB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
SGE
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Sogelease
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michal Bryks, ACCA
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 33069 70
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 07 Dec 2015)
here
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005882
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.