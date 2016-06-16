(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the
Month - June 2016
here
SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Australian banks' capital positions have
been
strengthening, but the extent of improvement and the regulatory
capital ratios
themselves are understated relative to many international peers
due to a
conservative implementation of the Basel capital framework, says
Fitch Ratings
in the agency's latest Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month
report.
The conservative implementation makes it difficult to compare
capital across
jurisdictions, which is unlikely to change after adjustments to
global rules are
finalised later in 2016.
The banks have estimated 'internationally comparable' regulatory
capital ratios,
but Fitch says these fail to encompass all the conservative
elements, so truly
comparable ratios are likely to sit somewhere between the
internationally
comparable and the domestic regulatory calculations.
The differences arise in part because the Australian regulator
uses Pillar I
charges for many factors - including interest-rate risk in the
banking book -
that other jurisdictions capture in Pillar II. Another key
difference is a 20%
loss given default floor for internal ratings-based residential
mortgages,
resulting in a higher average Pillar I risk weight. New
regulatory rules will
increase the floor to at least 25% from 1 July 2016, further
distorting
international comparisons.
Contact:
Name
Tim Roche
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW, Australia
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
