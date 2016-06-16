(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month - June 2016 here SYDNEY, June 16 (Fitch) Australian banks' capital positions have been strengthening, but the extent of improvement and the regulatory capital ratios themselves are understated relative to many international peers due to a conservative implementation of the Basel capital framework, says Fitch Ratings in the agency's latest Asia-Pacific Banks Chart of the Month report. The conservative implementation makes it difficult to compare capital across jurisdictions, which is unlikely to change after adjustments to global rules are finalised later in 2016. The banks have estimated 'internationally comparable' regulatory capital ratios, but Fitch says these fail to encompass all the conservative elements, so truly comparable ratios are likely to sit somewhere between the internationally comparable and the domestic regulatory calculations. The differences arise in part because the Australian regulator uses Pillar I charges for many factors - including interest-rate risk in the banking book - that other jurisdictions capture in Pillar II. Another key difference is a 20% loss given default floor for internal ratings-based residential mortgages, resulting in a higher average Pillar I risk weight. New regulatory rules will increase the floor to at least 25% from 1 July 2016, further distorting international comparisons. Contact: Name Tim Roche +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW, Australia Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.