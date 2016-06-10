(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT
Bank Woori
Saudara Indonesia 1906, Tbk (BWS) a National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)' and
a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on BWS are based on Fitch's assessment of a high
propensity of
support, should it be needed, from its Korean-based parent,
Woori Bank
(A-/Stable). Fitch assesses BWS as strategically important to
the Korean bank
given the parent owns 74.0% of the subsidiary, name association
between the two,
technical assistance from the parent in risk management,
liquidity assistance to
the subsidiary and appointment of key Woori Bank personnel to
BWS's management
board. BWS is important to its parent's goal of developing
business growth in
emerging Asian countries, particularly Indonesia. Nevertheless,
reputational
risk would probably be containable for Woori Bank if BWS were to
default given
its small relative size.
BWS mainly operates in the consumer and corporate segments.
Consumer loans are
primarily extended to pensioners with corporate loans mainly
advanced to Korean
companies in Indonesia, a niche market. Our assessment reflects
the expectation
that BWS will expand its domestic businesses and step up lending
to the local
corporate and commercial segments in the short to medium term to
reduce its
reliance on Korean corporate and pension lending. Fitch expects
the bank to rely
on loans from its majority shareholder to support funding,
though to a lesser
degree than peers. The bank's capital position is satisfactory,
but this is
mainly underpinned by capital support from its parent as its
internal capital
generation is weak.
BWS maintained satisfactory asset quality in 1Q16, even though
it expanded its
loan book aggressively in the past few years. BWS's
profitability was modest in
1Q16 and Fitch believes that profitability pressure is likely to
continue amid
heightened competition in the pension loans segment. BWS's 91.4%
loan to deposit
ratio (LDR) was slightly higher than the industry average of
89.6% at end-1Q16,
but it compares favourably against other foreign-owned corporate
banks operating
in Indonesia, which typically have LDR well in excess of 100%,
due to those
banks' limited distribution networks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A multi-notch downgrade of the parent's rating could have an
impact on the
bank's rating. In addition, a significant perceived weakening of
Woori Bank's
propensity to support its subsidiary including, but not limited
to, a
significant dilution in ownership, could exert downward pressure
on BWS's
National Ratings. There is no ratings upside as the ratings are
already at the
top of the scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Gary Hanniffy, CFA
Director
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.