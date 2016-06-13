(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (Fitch) Singapore banks are well-placed to
meet rising credit
risks from ongoing stresses in the oil and gas sector, says
Fitch Ratings.
Strong buffers and disciplined underwriting standards should
mitigate the impact
on the profitability and balance sheets of Singapore banks.
The effects of lower oil prices on oil and gas companies in the
region have
become increasingly apparent. The media have in recent months
reported a number
of Singapore-listed mid- to small-sized oil and gas companies
are in the process
of restructuring bank loans or receiving going-concern warnings
from their
auditors based on 2015 results.
More broadly, Fitch had expected the credit metrics of rated
south-east Asian
oil and gas companies to deteriorate further this year amid
still-low oil prices
of around USD50/bbl and maintained a negative outlook on the
region's oil and
gas sector for 2016.
The three Singapore banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - have a combined
oil and gas
exposure of around SGD49bn based on data at end-2015 for DBS and
end-1Q16 for
the other two. Loans make up 78% of the banks' exposures, though
portfolios show
differing exposures to producers, offshore support services,
traders and
downstream subsectors.
Moderate stresses emerged in the 1Q16 results and seem to have
affected OCBC
more than the other two Singapore banks, with DBS citing no
signs of stress at
this point. The difference could be partially due to OCBC's more
conservative
NPL classification for restructured loans compared with its
local peers. That
said, OCBC's new problem loans are still mostly being serviced,
while the
internal stress tests of DBS and UOB indicate that the increase
in credit
charges will remain manageable even under a prolonged low oil
price scenario.
Fitch believes that Singapore banks are well-positioned to
withstand potential
asset quality deterioration given their disciplined underwriting
standards and
healthy provision buffers of 128% (as a proportion of NPLs).
Singapore banks'
rating profiles will also continue to be supported by their
adequate
profitability, steady funding and liquidity pools, and strong
capitalisation,
which are reflected in their recently affirmed 'AA-' ratings
with Stable
Outlooks.
Contacts:
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.