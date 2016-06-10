(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the UK's
Long-Term Foreign
and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on the UK's senior unsecured Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'
and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The UK's ratings benefit from a high-income, diversified and
flexible economy.
The credible macroeconomic policy framework and sterling's
international reserve
currency status further support the ratings.
A referendum on continued membership of the European Union (EU)
will be held on
23 June. Fitch believes that a vote to leave the EU would be a
moderate credit
negative for the UK, affecting its medium-term growth and
investment prospects,
its external position, and potentially the future of Scotland
within it. In the
event of a 'Leave' vote, and as we have guided previously, we
would review the
UK's ratings shortly after the referendum result. Our base case
is that the UK
remains in the EU, and our projections reflects this key
assumption.
The British economy grew by 2.3% in 2015, with consumer and
capital spending the
main drivers of growth. Net trade provided a drag on growth, as
imports outpaced
exports. The first few months of this year saw a slowdown in
economic activity.
In 1Q16 real GDP rose by 0.4% on a quarterly basis - down from
0.6% in 4Q15 -
with business investment falling for the second consecutive
quarter, while
consumer spending remained strong. The combination of weak
capital spending and
softer business survey and confidence data over the past few
months suggests
that uncertainty about the outcome of the referendum is causing
firms to delay
spending decisions. Overall, we expect GDP growth to be 1.9%
this year and 2.0%
in 2017 and 2018.
Public sector indebtedness remains among the highest of 'AA' and
'AAA'
sovereigns. At the same time the long average maturity of public
debt (15.8
years for central government debt at end-March, the longest of
any high-grade
sovereign) almost exclusively GBP-denominated and low interest
service burden
implies a higher level of debt tolerance than many high-rated
peers.
General government debt (on the EU Treaty definition) in 2015
was 89.2 % of GDP,
up from 88.2% in 2014. We expect the debt ratio to peak at just
below 90% in
2017, before edging down to 89.1% in 2018. The government
deficit was 4.4% of
GDP in 2015 (down from 5.6% in 2014). We expect the ongoing
fiscal consolidation
to translate into lower deficits (3.5% this year, 2.1% by 2018).
The primary
balance will be zero in 2018 (it has been negative since 2002).
The current account remained high in 2015, at 5.2% of GDP,
almost unchanged from
the previous year. In addition to a structurally negative trade
balance, the
income balance has changed sign from 2014, recording deficits of
almost 2% of
GDP in the past two years. The deterioration in the income
account is largely
due to unfavourable shifts in earnings on foreign direct
investment -
non-residents earning more on their UK investments compared with
UK investments
abroad. We assume that these effects will unwind to some degree.
Together with a
slight improvement in the trade balance, this will bring about a
narrowing in
the current account deficit to 4% by 2018.
UK banks' capital ratios have increased further. The aggregate
Tier 1 capital
ratio stands at 13.8%, higher than the Bank of England's view on
steady state
capital requirements (around 11%). The Bank of England indicated
that it will
offer extra liquidity to the banking sectors by holding three
extra long-term
repo auctions in the run-up to the referendum.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the UK a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating
committee did not adjust
the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-A vote to leave the EU in the referendum on 23 June, which
would increase the
risk of adverse developments for the economy's medium-term
growth potential, the
external sector, or the make-up of the UK itself.
-Failure to place the government debt to GDP ratio on a downward
path over the
short to medium term.
The main factors that could lead to positive rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
-Further reductions in the budget deficit, leading to a
sustained decline in the
government debt to GDP ratio.
-Improvements in medium-term growth prospects.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the referendum on 23 June will result in the
UK remaining in
the EU.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes that over the
next 10 years real
GDP growth will average 2%, the general government primary
balance will improve
to 0.5% of GDP over the medium term, the average effective
interest rate on
government debt will be 2.4%, and GDP deflator inflation will
average 1.4%.
