(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit
Realkredit AS's
(Nykredit; A/Stable/a) issue of EUR500m senior resolution notes
due 2019 a final
rating of 'A'.
The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch
assigned to the notes
on 25 May 2016 (see "Fitch Rates Nykredit Realkredit's Senior
Resolution Notes
'A(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue is rated in line with Nykredit's Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of 'A' as Fitch believes loss absorption by these notes is
likely to occur once
the group becomes non-viable, as measured by the Viability
Rating 'a', which
drives the Long-Term IDR.
These notes rank senior to subordinated debt, but are subject to
write-down or
conversion into a subordinated instrument on the occurrence of a
resolution
event. The notes are being issued to partly fill Nykredit
Realkredit's "debt
buffer" requirement (equivalent to 2% of outstanding mortgage
loans), which is
being introduced under the Danish Financial Business Act.
Should the group fill its 2% debt buffer requirement with
resolution notes or
qualifying junior debt (equivalent to around DKK20bn at
end-March 2016), while
maintaining its current qualifying junior debt buffer (around
DKK15bn of
subordinated and additional Tier 1 securities at end-March
2016), this would
provide protection for senior unsecured creditors equivalent to
over 10% of risk
exposure amount. Under our criteria, we could then consider
whether these
buffers would meaningfully affect the default risk of senior
unsecured debt to
warrant a single-notch uplift for senior unsecured bonds without
the resolution
trigger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in Nykredit's
Long-Term IDR. While
Fitch has not notched down for structural subordination, which
we rarely do
under our criteria due to the inherent difficulty of accurately
assessing
recoveries in a liquidation scenario for highly rated banks, the
notes' rating
is sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment
of the loss
severity risk. The assumption about loss severity is
particularly important to
Nykredit's unsecured creditors, given the bank's highly
encumbered balance sheet
resulting from a covered bonds-led funding structure.
The final rating for these resolution notes is rated according
to the "Exposure
Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria", see link below, and
therefore sensitive to
material changes to the current exposure draft should it become
criteria.
