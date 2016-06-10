(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit Realkredit AS's (Nykredit; A/Stable/a) issue of EUR500m senior resolution notes due 2019 a final rating of 'A'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 25 May 2016 (see "Fitch Rates Nykredit Realkredit's Senior Resolution Notes 'A(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated in line with Nykredit's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' as Fitch believes loss absorption by these notes is likely to occur once the group becomes non-viable, as measured by the Viability Rating 'a', which drives the Long-Term IDR. These notes rank senior to subordinated debt, but are subject to write-down or conversion into a subordinated instrument on the occurrence of a resolution event. The notes are being issued to partly fill Nykredit Realkredit's "debt buffer" requirement (equivalent to 2% of outstanding mortgage loans), which is being introduced under the Danish Financial Business Act. Should the group fill its 2% debt buffer requirement with resolution notes or qualifying junior debt (equivalent to around DKK20bn at end-March 2016), while maintaining its current qualifying junior debt buffer (around DKK15bn of subordinated and additional Tier 1 securities at end-March 2016), this would provide protection for senior unsecured creditors equivalent to over 10% of risk exposure amount. Under our criteria, we could then consider whether these buffers would meaningfully affect the default risk of senior unsecured debt to warrant a single-notch uplift for senior unsecured bonds without the resolution trigger. RATING SENSITIVITIES The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in Nykredit's Long-Term IDR. While Fitch has not notched down for structural subordination, which we rarely do under our criteria due to the inherent difficulty of accurately assessing recoveries in a liquidation scenario for highly rated banks, the notes' rating is sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the loss severity risk. The assumption about loss severity is particularly important to Nykredit's unsecured creditors, given the bank's highly encumbered balance sheet resulting from a covered bonds-led funding structure. The final rating for these resolution notes is rated according to the "Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria", see link below, and therefore sensitive to material changes to the current exposure draft should it become criteria. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director + 33 1 44 299 174 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Date of the Relevant Committee: 23 May 2016 Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.