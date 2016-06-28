(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Export-Import
Insurance
Company of the Republic of Belarus's (Eximgarant) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Outlook mirror Belarus's 'B-'/Stable Local
Currency Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflect the insurer's 100% state
ownership,
presence of guarantees for insurance liabilities under
compulsory lines, fairly
strong capital position, and sustainable, albeit volatile,
profit generation.
The rating also takes into account the low quality of the
insurer's investment
portfolio and moderate exposure to domestic financial risks.
The Belarusian state has established strong support for
Eximgarant through its
legal framework to develop a well-functioning export insurance
system. The
state's propensity to support the company has been demonstrated
by the
government guarantee on export insurance risks, significant
capital injections
in previous years and the explicit inclusion of Eximgarant's
potential capital
needs in Belarus's budgetary system.
Eximgarant is adequately capitalised for its rating, as measured
by Fitch's
Prism factor-based capital model. The insurer maintains an
exceptionally strong
nominal level of capital relative to its business volumes, with
a Solvency
I-like statutory ratio of 85x at end-3M16.
Eximgarant has a record of positive profitability in the last
five years, but
with a sharp decrease of net income to BYR9bn in 2014 due to a
weaker
underwriting result. In 2015 a positive underwriting result,
strong investment
income and a significant one-off FX effect boosted profitability
to BYR160bn. In
3M16 Eximgarant reported a net income of BYR81bn. The company
continued to
benefit from the depreciation effect of the Belarusian rouble
and solid
investment income, which respectively added BYR163bn and BYR17bn
to net income,
fully offsetting a negative underwriting result of BYR7bn.
Eximgarant's volatile underwriting performance is a key driver
behind the
profitability pattern. The improved underwriting result in 2015
was mainly due
to positive underwriting performance on export insurance risks,
amounting to
BYR68bn (2014: BYR3bn), with subrogation recoveries accounting
for BYR42bn or
32% of an improved combined ratio (2014: subrogation loss of
BYR0.1bn). This
helped contribute to a positive underwriting result on the
overall portfolio of
BYR37bn, compared with a net underwriting loss of BYR30bn in
2014. In 3M16
Eximgarant's underwriting result on export risks was again
negative at BYR5bn,
which worsened Eximgarant's underwriting result to BYR7bn. The
insurer's
three-year average loss ratio increased to 68% to in 2015 and to
79% in 3M16
(2015: 83%, 2014: 74%).
Eximgarant's investment portfolio is of low quality, reflecting
the credit
quality of bank deposits, which is constrained by sovereign
risks and the
presence of significant concentrations by issuer. The investment
profile is
attributable to the narrowness of the local investment market
and strict
regulation of the insurer's investment policy.
Insurance of domestic financial risks is one of the key lines in
Eximgarant's
portfolio with a 15% weighting in 2015. These risks are
typically non-core
business for traditional non-life insurers and export credit
agencies, are not
covered by government guarantees, use up a significant amount of
insurers'
capacity and may lead to concentrated reinsurance protection.
Since 2016 a
number of regulatory initiatives have been introduced to
strengthen discipline
in the domestic financial risks market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Belarus's Local Currency Long-Term IDR is likely
to lead to a
corresponding change in Eximgarant's IFS rating.
