SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
India-based
homebuilder Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (LT IDR) to 'B' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Negative. The
agency has also
downgraded the long-term rating on Lodha's USD200m senior
unsecured notes due in
2020 to 'B' from 'B+'. The notes have a Recovery Rating of
'RR4'. The US dollar
notes are issued by Lodha Developers International Limited, and
guaranteed by
Lodha and some of its subsidiaries.
The downgrade reflects Lodha's inability to reduce its leverage,
as measured by
net debt/adjusted inventory, to a level appropriate for its
previous rating.
Leverage had increased to 80% by 31 December 2015 from 76% at 31
March 2015
(FYE15) and 65% at FYE14, as the company continued to ramp up
the pace of
construction in its property projects in spite of
lower-than-expected presales
and cash collections over the last 12-18 months.
The Negative Outlook reflects the heightened liquidity risk that
Lodha may face
in the short-term together with the risk that leverage will
continue to remain
high at above 80% - if presales and cash collections continue to
underperform
our expectations, or if there are significant cash calls from
its 40%-owned
London joint venture.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Presales Miss Targets: Lodha pre-sold INR64bn worth of
properties in FY16,
considerably below our expectations of INR110bn. As a result,
cash collections
were also weaker than expected at INR62bn. However cash
collections in FY16 were
15% higher than in FY15 because the construction progress of
sections of major
projects that were presold in prior years were mostly on track.
Fitch expects
demand for residential properties in India to remain modest, due
to the
significant unsold inventory across most domestic regional
markets. Therefore we
expect Lodha to pre-sell only around INR60bn-65bn of property in
FY17.
Cash Collections to Improve: We expect cash collections to rise
to about
INR80bn-85bn in FY17, because several of Lodha's large projects
which have been
substantially pre-sold are on track to be delivered to customers
during the same
period. Incremental sales of such completed projects typically
result in a
shorter cash-collection cycle.
Leverage Could Remain High: We do not expect Lodha to be able to
deleverage
significantly over the next 12 months using its internally
generated cash flow.
The company has continued to lend money to its London
joint-venture, which is in
the very early stages of development and has a high project-debt
burden. A
substantial amount of the London project debt falls due in the
next six months,
mostly in December 2016. Fitch believes that Lodha may choose to
support London
project-debt maturities (although it has no obligation to do so)
if it is unable
to secure offshore refinancing, given the significant
investments it has already
made.
High Debt Maturities in FY18: Lodha's contractual debt
maturities balloon to
over INR35bn in FY18, and could significantly increase liquidity
risks if not
addressed early. However, in FY17 only INR800m out of Lodha's
total debt of
INR144bn at 31 December 2015 falls due, which we expect the
company to be able
to meet in light of access to domestic credit markets which is
still
satisfactory. The company also had over INR15bn of undrawn
credit facilities at
FYE16.
Large Indian Homebuilder: Lodha is one of India's largest
homebuilders in terms
of presales and land bank. The company sold around USD970m worth
of properties
across more than 20 projects in FY16 - with a land bank of over
25 million
square metres - valued at over USD10bn. Its cash flows and sales
are
concentrated on four large project locations, each housing
several high-rise
towers or housing schemes. These locations are likely to account
for more than
70% of sales and cash collections over the next three years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Lodha will sell between INR60bn-65bn of properties in FY17
- Cash collections between INR80bn-85bn
- Construction of key projects will continue on track
- Lodha will continue to support interest- and demolition-cost
deficits of its
London JV
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Weaker liquidity over the next six months if presales and cash
collections
continue to remain weak, resulting in leverage remaining higher
than 80% or
presales/gross debt remaining below 0.5x (FY16 estimate: 0.4x)
- Inability to secure the refinancing of short-term contractual
maturities of
project debt in its London JV that may lead to pressure on
Lodha's own balance
sheet
- Limited progress towards addressing the significant
contractual maturities of
domestic debt falling due in FY18
- Increasingly onerous terms from lenders on incremental
financing raised
Positive: Fitch does not anticipate developments with a
substantial likelihood
of leading to a rating upgrade. However, the Outlook may revert
to Stable if the
above factors do not materialise.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
