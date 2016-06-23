(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swiss Auto
Lease 2016-1
GmbH's asset-backed class A and B notes the following final
ratings:
Class A notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
Class B notes: 'A+sf'; Outlook Stable
Sub-certificate: not rated
This is the fourth transaction backed by a pool of Swiss auto
lease receivables
originated by Cembra Money Bank AG, advanced to consumer and
commercial
borrowers for the use of new and used vehicles. The transaction
has a 3.75-year
revolving period.
The class A and B notes are denominated in Swiss francs and pay
fixed interest
annually during the revolving period. The notes' coupons will
double when the
transaction enters amortisation. As the receivables also pay
fixed interest in
francs, there are no interest rate or currency mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Residual Value Drives Risk
The securitisation comprises the residual value (RV) component
of the leases,
which could constitute up to 40% of the outstanding balance
during the revolving
period. This is a significant loss driver. Dealers are obliged
to pay the
contractual RV to the issuer. However, a dealer default could
expose the issuer
to RV losses. Fitch assumed 'AAA' RV losses of 10.1%.
Worst-case Portfolio Modelling
The transaction has a 3.75-year revolving period, which is
slightly shorter than
the previous transaction. Fitch factored in a higher-risk,
worst-case portfolio
composition, based on the transaction's replenishment criteria,
instead of the
actual composition. Fitch views the performance triggers as
appropriate for
halting the revolving period in case of higher-than-expected
defaults and
delinquencies.
Moderate Lessee Credit Risk
Fitch assumed weighted average default and recovery base cases
of 1.7% and
61.3%, respectively, on lease instalments, based on the
worst-case portfolio
composition of different product types. The low default
expectation reflects the
historically low defaults experienced by each sub-pool, limited
migration
potential to higher-risk assets during the revolving period and
Fitch's
expectation of a benign economic environment in Switzerland. The
'AAA' loss
assumption is 7.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch tested the rating sensitivity of the notes to various
scenarios, including
an increase in the base case default rate or a decrease in the
base case
recovery rate for the portfolio, combined with an increase in
market value
stresses for used vehicles returned at lease contract maturity.
The
model-implied sensitivities indicate that a 50% increase in the
base case
default rate and market value stresses, together with a 50%
decrease in the base
case recovery rate, may result in a downgrade of the class A
notes to 'AA-sf'
and the class B notes to 'BBB+sf'.
TRANSACTION CHARACTERISTICS
During the replenishment phase, the issuer will use collections
from the
receivables portfolio to purchase additional assets from Cembra
Money Bank,
subject to certain replenishment criteria being met.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
Fitch received a third party assessment conducted on the asset
portfolio
information prior to the transaction announcement.
DATA ADEQUACY
At the last operational review, Fitch conducted a review of a
small targeted
sample of Cembra Money Bank's origination files and found the
information
contained in the reviewed files to be adequately consistent with
the
originator's policies and practices and the other information
provided to the
agency about the asset portfolio.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the asset pool information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
- Line-by-line information on the transaction portfolio,
including pool
stratifications.
- Origination volumes since the beginning of 2007 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles, and detailed
origination characteristics such as the development of
loan-to-value ratios and
contractual RV bands.
- Dynamic, quarterly delinquency data from January 2007 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
- Static, quarterly default and recovery vintages since the
beginning of 2007
for all sub-portfolio combinations of private/commercial lessees
and new/used
vehicles.
- Dynamic, quarterly prepayment data from January 2007 for all
sub-portfolio
combinations of private/commercial lessees and new/used
vehicles.
Fitch has also used performance data from Swiss peer
transactions rated by the
agency and from peer originators to supplement the data provided
by the
originator.
REPRESENTATIONS AND WARRANTIES
A comparison of the transaction's Representations, Warranties &
Enforcement
Mechanisms to those typical for the asset class is available by
accessing the
appendix that accompanies the new issue report, available at
www.fitchratings.com. In addition, please refer to the special
report
"Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured
Finance Transactions" dated 2 March 2016 available on Fitch's
website.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Akimasa Okada
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1625
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Krug
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 252
Committee Chairperson
Markus Papenroth
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1707
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds (pub. 17 May 2016)
Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance
(pub. 17 Dec 2015)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds
(pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds -
Derivative Addendum (pub. 14 Apr 2016)
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Dec 2015)
here
Global Consumer ABS Rating Criteria - EMEA Residual Value
Addendum (pub. 03 Dec
2015)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 06 Jul 2015)
Related Research
Swiss Auto Lease 2016-1 GmbH - Appendix
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
