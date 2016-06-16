(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new
Dashboard Report on
U.S. property/casualty (re)Insurers' asbestos liability
exposures.
Fitch estimates industry asbestos carried loss reserves totaling
approximately
$22 billion at year-end 2015, may be deficient by a range of
$5.3 billion --
$12.7 billion. This estimate is based on projected ultimate
all-time industry
incurred losses of $90 billion, and several potential future
loss payment
scenarios.
The industry's 2015 survival ratio was relatively unchanged at
8.9x versus the
prior year, and remains considerably below Fitch's target of 11x
-- 14x. Fitch
calculates the survival ratio by dividing total reserves by a
three-year average
of total paid losses. This survival ratio has been adjusted by
Fitch to
normalize paid losses for large individual settlements and
reinsurance
transactions.
Over the last two years, asbestos-related paid losses have
significantly
exceeded annual incurred losses, reducing total reserves and
generating a lower
reported survival ratio. Continuation of this trend in
combination with lower
incidence of new claims and increased settlement actions could
lead to a future
reduction of Fitch's target survival ratios.
Asbestos losses continue to create an earnings drag for the
industry and
insurers with meaningful asbestos exposures. For a group of 25
insurers with the
largest U.S. asbestos exposures, continued asbestos incurred
losses have added
nearly one percentage point to the group's aggregate combined
ratio over the
past five years.
Fitch does not expect near term rating actions that are driven
by asbestos
related claims as losses from this peril are not likely to
severely affect
capital, but are likely to remain a continued impediment to
better earnings and
return on capital.
The 'Asbestos Liability Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Contact:
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Jeremy Graczyk
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3208
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Asbestos Reserves Dashboard 2016
here
