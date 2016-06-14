(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed HSBC Holdings
plc's (HSBC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' with
a Stable
Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'aa-'. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
HSBC's main subsidiaries HSBC Bank plc (HSBC Bank), The Hongkong
and Shanghai
Banking Corporation Limited (HKSB) and HSBC USA Inc., are
covered in separate
rating action commentaries.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
The ratings affirmations with a Stable Outlook reflect our
expectation that HSBC
will continue to maintain a conservative appetite for risk and
low overall risk
profile. We believe that its intrinsic strength will remain
resilient amid a
more difficult economic environment in Hong Kong and the slowing
Chinese
economy. Fitch expects HSBC to maintain sound profitability
commensurate with
the rating level as better controls on cost and capital
efficiency help mitigate
revenue headwinds and likely moderate loan deterioration.
We continue to view HSBC as a centrally managed, coherent group
and our ratings
reflect HSBC's consolidated strength. HSBC's issuance of
loss-absorbing debt and
the distribution of this debt across its subsidiary banks
reinforce this view.
Holding company considerations do not negatively impact HSBC's
ratings.
We maintain different VRs for HSBC and its operating banks due
to their
different operating and regulatory environments, notwithstanding
a high level of
operating support by HSBC, as well as due to differences in
business models.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC's company profile has a higher influence on its IDRs and
VR. Our assessment
is underpinned by HSBC's leading franchise in multiple business
segments, with
very strong presences in its key domestic markets Hong Kong and
the United
Kingdom. We expect that HSBC's international universal bank
model with a focus
on global trade and investment flows will further strengthen
with stronger
business unit collaboration, client coverage and governance. The
ratings reflect
our view that HSBC will continue to implement its strategy so
that it will
support its sound consolidated financial profile as well as the
intrinsic
strength of its key subsidiaries despite strong and persistent
economic and
competitive headwinds.
The ratings reflect HSBC's strong capital market access and
HSBC's ability to
manage capitalisation, funding and liquidity across its
subsidiary banks. The
solid deposit franchises and associated low loan-to-deposit
ratios of its major
subsidiaries HKSB and HSBC Bank support our consolidated
assessment for HSBC.
The ratings also capture HSBC's low risk appetite, solid
capitalisation and
reliable earnings that are only moderately variable over
economic cycles. We
expect HSBC to further strengthen its capital ratios even though
its progressive
dividend policy has led to capital generation reaching a
historical low. Fitch's
assessment reflects the expectation that HSBC's low overall risk
profile will
continue to benefit from global diversification. Asset quality
is sound and
benefits from manageable single-name concentrations.
HSBC's strong access to retail deposits in Hong Kong and the UK
is supported by
the capacity to issue securities in various markets. Centrally
and locally held
liquidity portfolios, mostly in the form of government bonds,
compare well with
peers', and the group's limited wholesale funding is well
spread. HSBCs ability
to generate earnings reliably supports our capital assessment.
Its consolidated
capitalisation is sound.
The operating environment is of lower importance to HSBC's
ratings. UK-based
HSBC is subject to UK regulations as well as those in the
multiple jurisdictions
it operates in. Its diverse business model with focus on
international trade and
investment flows exposes it to global economic developments
instead of those of
a single country.
Holding company double leverage does not negatively affect
HSBC's ratings and
Fitch considers holding company liquidity as being prudently
managed.
The senior debt is rated at the same level as HSBC's Long-Term
IDR as they
constitute unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
HSBC's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that support for a holding company is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital securities issued by
HSBC are notched
down from its VR to reflect varying degrees of loss severity (up
to two notches)
and incremental non-performance risk (up to three notches). As
such, Fitch
applied a one notch reduction from the VR to HSBC's Tier 2
securities (for loss
severity), a three-notch reduction from the VR to HSBC's Upper
Tier 2 securities
(one for loss severity and two for incremental non-performance
risk), a
four-notch reduction to certain 'legacy' Tier 1 securities (two
for loss
severity and two for incremental non-performance risk), and a
five-notch
reduction where HSBC has full discretion over coupon omission,
including its
Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities (two for loss severity and
three for
incremental non-performance risk).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
HSBC's VR and IDRs are sensitive to its financial performance,
in particular the
ability to generate fungible capital and the ability of its
subsidiaries to pay
dividends up to the holding company.
Fitch could downgrade HSBC's ratings if the group's financial
flexibility
declines. This may be the result of weaker access to capital
markets or if a
substantial amount of excess capital is trapped in subsidiaries
and thus not
available for redistribution within the group. Fitch assumes
that the bulk of
HSBC's excess resources have been and will continue to be
up-streamed through
the group of intermediate holding companies. The exception is
the US where HSBC
has been expanding its activities to make use of excess capital.
Outsized growth in any one region could be negative to the
ratings. Steadily
increasing China risk is not a downward trigger in itself,
unless concentration
risk or the portfolio's expected changing composition becomes
misaligned with
capital and returns. HSBC's China risk decreased in the six
months to end-2015
by 9% to USD158bn, or 1.1x Fitch Core Capital. Fitch's
calculation is based on
HKSB's regulatory disclosure.
Any damage to HSBC's reputation or restrictions on its ability
to conduct
businesses, which could result from the US authorities' decision
to revoke the
bank's deferred prosecution agreement, would put pressure on the
bank's ratings.
Fitch's assessment of the operating environment constrains an
upgrade of the
ratings. HSBC's ratings could be affected by a significant
change in its
operating environment, including a material slowdown in China
and if there was
to be significant economic and financial market fallout from any
decision by the
UK to leave the EU.
Fitch could notch the holding company's IDRs and VR down from
its assessment of
the consolidated group's risk profile if, for example, double
leverage
significantly exceeds 120% over a prolonged period of time or if
holding company
liquidity or liquidity management were to become less prudent.
The senior debt ratings will likely move in tandem with the
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to HSBC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are
not foreseen as
Fitch does not expect external support being made available to
the group's top
holding company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The issue ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in HSBC's
VR. HSBC's AT1
securities are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment
of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in HSBC's VR.
This could arise due to a change in Fitch's assessment of HSBC's
conservative
approach to capital management, reducing HSBC's flexibility to
service the
securities, or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer
requirements, for
example.
The rating actions are as follows:
HSBC Holdings plc
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A+'
Contingent convertible securities and preference shares affirmed
at 'BBB'
Other preference shares and capital securities affirmed at
'BBB+'
