(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Shanghai
Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (SCGC) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has
also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by SCGC's
subsidiary YONGDA
Investment Limited at 'BBB'.
Fitch takes a bottom-up approach to its rating of SCGC, in line
with the
agency's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch
has notched the
IDR one level above SCGC's standalone rating assessment of
'BBB-', to reflect
SCGC's strong operational and strategic ties with the Shanghai
municipal
government through its 61% parent, the Shanghai branch of the
State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC). The
Stable Outlook
reflects Fitch's expectation that SCGC's operations will remain
stable, and that
Shanghai SASAC will continue to support SCGC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Linkages to Shanghai Government Unchanged: SCGC has built more
than 60% of the
key projects in Shanghai. Its technical strength has supported
its strategic
importance to the government, being one of two companies that
dominate the
construction of 'super-high-rise' buildings in China.
New Contract Growth to Pick up in 2016. We expect SCGC's new
contract growth to
pick up in 2016, driven by stronger housing construction
activity following
subdued growth in 2015. China's national construction
activities' total output
increased by 7% year-on-year in 1Q16, accelerating from 2% yoy
growth in 4Q15.
The rebound in construction was driven by the pick-up in
property and
infrastructure investment. Completed property investment had
increased by 7% yoy
in May, which was a reversal from the previous low of a 5%
decline in November
2015. Fixed-asset investment in infrastructure has been
resilient, and was up by
20%.
Net Cash Position Strengthened: SCGC has strong liquidity, and
has been in a net
cash position in the past four years. FFO-adjusted net leverage
improved to
-2.5x in 2015 from -2.2x a year earlier, due mainly to
working-capital inflow.
This healthy liquidity, which provides a cushion in a
down-cycle, is a key
credit strength.
Capex Requirements to Increase. SCGC's new infrastructure
investment contracts
grew by 63% in 2015, most of which were under the
Public-Private-Partnership
(PPP) mode. Yet we expect its capital requirements to increase,
given the long
cash cycle and high capital requirements of the investment
projects, despite
having worked with its partners to take on the investments.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Operating margin remains in line with the historical average
- Revenue growth of ~8% for 2016, 2017 and 2018 annually
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- EBITDAR margin sustained below 3% (2015 EBITDAR margin was
4.2%)
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 0.5x, though we
expect stronger
government support should the leverage rise
- Weakening of linkages between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- EBITDAR margin sustained above 4%
- Sustained positive FCF (after new investment projects and
property project
acquisitions)
- Strengthening of linkage between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC
Contact:
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Charles Li
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3016
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005996
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.