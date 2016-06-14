(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai Construction Group Co., Ltd.'s (SCGC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by SCGC's subsidiary YONGDA Investment Limited at 'BBB'. Fitch takes a bottom-up approach to its rating of SCGC, in line with the agency's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch has notched the IDR one level above SCGC's standalone rating assessment of 'BBB-', to reflect SCGC's strong operational and strategic ties with the Shanghai municipal government through its 61% parent, the Shanghai branch of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC). The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SCGC's operations will remain stable, and that Shanghai SASAC will continue to support SCGC. KEY RATING DRIVERS Linkages to Shanghai Government Unchanged: SCGC has built more than 60% of the key projects in Shanghai. Its technical strength has supported its strategic importance to the government, being one of two companies that dominate the construction of 'super-high-rise' buildings in China. New Contract Growth to Pick up in 2016. We expect SCGC's new contract growth to pick up in 2016, driven by stronger housing construction activity following subdued growth in 2015. China's national construction activities' total output increased by 7% year-on-year in 1Q16, accelerating from 2% yoy growth in 4Q15. The rebound in construction was driven by the pick-up in property and infrastructure investment. Completed property investment had increased by 7% yoy in May, which was a reversal from the previous low of a 5% decline in November 2015. Fixed-asset investment in infrastructure has been resilient, and was up by 20%. Net Cash Position Strengthened: SCGC has strong liquidity, and has been in a net cash position in the past four years. FFO-adjusted net leverage improved to -2.5x in 2015 from -2.2x a year earlier, due mainly to working-capital inflow. This healthy liquidity, which provides a cushion in a down-cycle, is a key credit strength. Capex Requirements to Increase. SCGC's new infrastructure investment contracts grew by 63% in 2015, most of which were under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode. Yet we expect its capital requirements to increase, given the long cash cycle and high capital requirements of the investment projects, despite having worked with its partners to take on the investments. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Operating margin remains in line with the historical average - Revenue growth of ~8% for 2016, 2017 and 2018 annually RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - EBITDAR margin sustained below 3% (2015 EBITDAR margin was 4.2%) - FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 0.5x, though we expect stronger government support should the leverage rise - Weakening of linkages between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - EBITDAR margin sustained above 4% - Sustained positive FCF (after new investment projects and property project acquisitions) - Strengthening of linkage between SCGC and Shanghai SASAC 