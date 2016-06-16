(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on 11 Japanese insurers to Negative from Stable. The ratings on all of the insurers have been affirmed. The eleven insurers are: - The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life) - Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life) - Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company (Fukoku Life) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life) - Mitsui Life Insurance Company, Limited (Mitsui Life) - Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI) - Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life) - Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa) - Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life) - Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life) - Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF) A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on Japan to Negative from Stable and affirmation of the sovereign's Long-Term IDR at 'A'. (see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1005944 ">Fitch Affirms Japan at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative dated 13 June 2016). The ratings of all the insurers, except TMNF, are capped at Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR on Fukoku Life remains at Stable as the rating of 'A-' remains under Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR. In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and sizeable international business diversification can be rated above the sovereign rating if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than 20% of their invested assets). Fitch views insurance groups that generate 20% or more of their net premiums from international business sources on a sustained basis would be considered as having sizeable international business diversification. Fitch maintains its view that only TMNF out of the 11 insurers under review has achieved the necessary international business diversification that counterbalances its heavy Japanese government debt holdings. This would allow the rating on the insurer to be up to one notch higher than the sovereign rating. The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating on TMNF is 'A+', one notch higher than Japan's IDR, but Fitch has revised its Outlook to Negative from Stable. This is to ensure the rating is capped at a maximum of one notch above Japan's rating. The other 10 Japanese insurers have high levels of Japanese government debt and have not achieved the necessary level of international business diversification. As a result, Fitch will not allow them to be rated above the sovereign. However, Dai-ichi Life and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (the parent of MSI) have been expanding their international insurance businesses through acquiring foreign insurers, and they are approaching the threshold of sizeable international business diversification (Fitch's criteria defines this as 20% or more of the net premium from sources outside of Japan on a sustained basis). Therefore, Fitch may consider allowing the ratings on Dai-ichi Life and/or MSI to exceed Japan's sovereign rating by a maximum of one notch taking into consideration the rating triggers set for each insurer in the near future. RATING SENSITIVITIES With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR, an upgrade of any of the insurers is unlikely in the near future. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurers are also likely to be lowered. See previously released commentary on the various insurance companies at www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings sensitivities. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Rating actions on the eleven Japanese insurers included in this review are: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2011 affirmed at 'A-' --USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2014 affirmed at 'A-' Daido Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable --USD0.5bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2013 affirmed at 'BBB+' --USD0.5bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2015 affirmed at 'BBB+' Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD2bn subordinated notes due 2045 affirmed at 'A-' Mitsui Life Insurance Company, Limited --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD1.3bn subordinated notes due 2072 affirmed at 'A-' Nippon Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD2bn subordinated notes due 2042 affirmed at 'A-' --USD2.25bn subordinated notes due 2044 affirmed at 'A-' --USD1.5bn subordinated notes due 2046 affirmed at 'A-' Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD1.4bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-' Sumitomo Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable --USD1bn subordinated notes due 2073 affirmed at 'A-' Taiyo Life Insurance Company --IFS rating affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. --IFS rating affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Fukoku Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Taiyo Life and TMNF) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F, 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Akane Nishizaki (Meiji Yasuda Life, Mitsui Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analysts Akane Nishizaki (Dai-ichi Life, Daido Life, Fukoku Life, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Taiyo Life and TMNF) Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Teruki Morinaga, CFA (Meiji Yasuda Life, Mitsui Life, MSI, Nippon Life and Sumitomo Life) Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 