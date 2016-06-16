(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on 11
Japanese insurers to Negative from Stable. The ratings on all of
the insurers
have been affirmed.
The eleven insurers are:
- The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited (Dai-ichi Life)
- Daido Life Insurance Company (Daido Life)
- Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company (Fukoku Life)
- Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company (Meiji Yasuda Life)
- Mitsui Life Insurance Company, Limited (Mitsui Life)
- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited (MSI)
- Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life)
- Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance, Inc. (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa)
- Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo Life)
- Taiyo Life Insurance Company (Taiyo Life)
- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. (TMNF)
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Japan to Negative
from Stable and affirmation of the sovereign's Long-Term IDR at
'A'. (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1005944
">Fitch Affirms
Japan at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative dated 13 June
2016).
The ratings of all the insurers, except TMNF, are capped at
Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR on Fukoku
Life remains at
Stable as the rating of 'A-' remains under Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR.
In Fitch's view, only insurers with very good credit quality and
sizeable
international business diversification can be rated above the
sovereign rating
if they hold high levels of government debt (that is, more than
20% of their
invested assets). Fitch views insurance groups that generate 20%
or more of
their net premiums from international business sources on a
sustained basis
would be considered as having sizeable international business
diversification.
Fitch maintains its view that only TMNF out of the 11 insurers
under review has
achieved the necessary international business diversification
that
counterbalances its heavy Japanese government debt holdings.
This would allow
the rating on the insurer to be up to one notch higher than the
sovereign
rating.
The Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating on TMNF is 'A+', one
notch higher
than Japan's IDR, but Fitch has revised its Outlook to Negative
from Stable.
This is to ensure the rating is capped at a maximum of one notch
above Japan's
rating.
The other 10 Japanese insurers have high levels of Japanese
government debt and
have not achieved the necessary level of international business
diversification.
As a result, Fitch will not allow them to be rated above the
sovereign.
However, Dai-ichi Life and MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
(the parent of
MSI) have been expanding their international insurance
businesses through
acquiring foreign insurers, and they are approaching the
threshold of sizeable
international business diversification (Fitch's criteria defines
this as 20% or
more of the net premium from sources outside of Japan on a
sustained basis).
Therefore, Fitch may consider allowing the ratings on Dai-ichi
Life and/or MSI
to exceed Japan's sovereign rating by a maximum of one notch
taking into
consideration the rating triggers set for each insurer in the
near future.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With the insurers currently rated at or above Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
IDR, an upgrade of any of the insurers is unlikely in the near
future.
Conversely, if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on
the insurers are
also likely to be lowered.
See previously released commentary on the various insurance
companies at
www.fitchratings.com for a discussion of additional ratings
sensitivities.
