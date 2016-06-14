(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
assigned Bank of
Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming
issue of senior
unsecured bonds National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'.
The bonds will have tenor(s) of two and/or three years, and the
total issue size
will be up to THB12bn. Proceeds of the issue will be used for
refinancing and/or
general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BAY's National
Long-Term Rating, as
they represent unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the
bank.
BAY's National Ratings reflect Fitch's belief that it is a
strategically
important subsidiary of its parent the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Ltd (BTMU;
A/Stable). BTMU holds 76.9% of BAY, and the Thai bank is a key
part of the
parent's strategy for south-east Asia with high levels of
management control and
integration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the bonds is sensitive to any changes in BAY's
National Rating.
The National Ratings of BAY are at the top end of the scale, and
no upside is
possible.
A downgrade of the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BTMU could
lead to
negative rating actions on BAY, including on the National
Long-Term Rating.
BAY's ratings could also be negatively impacted if BTMU shows a
reduced
propensity to support BAY - which may, for example, be seen via
a significantly
reduced shareholding or reduction in operational integration.
However, Fitch
views that this would be unlikely in the medium term.
BAY's other ratings are not affected, and are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '1'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term rating on senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)'
National short-term rating on senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
Rating on Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.