(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'. The bonds will have tenor(s) of two and/or three years, and the total issue size will be up to THB12bn. Proceeds of the issue will be used for refinancing and/or general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as BAY's National Long-Term Rating, as they represent unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. BAY's National Ratings reflect Fitch's belief that it is a strategically important subsidiary of its parent the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd (BTMU; A/Stable). BTMU holds 76.9% of BAY, and the Thai bank is a key part of the parent's strategy for south-east Asia with high levels of management control and integration. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the bonds is sensitive to any changes in BAY's National Rating. The National Ratings of BAY are at the top end of the scale, and no upside is possible. A downgrade of the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BTMU could lead to negative rating actions on BAY, including on the National Long-Term Rating. BAY's ratings could also be negatively impacted if BTMU shows a reduced propensity to support BAY - which may, for example, be seen via a significantly reduced shareholding or reduction in operational integration. However, Fitch views that this would be unlikely in the medium term. BAY's other ratings are not affected, and are as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '1' National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)' National long-term rating on senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)' National short-term rating on senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)' Rating on Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)' Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.