(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Changes to UK legislation intended to
make it harder for
insurers to dispute commercial insurance claims could lead to
more intense price
competition and slimmer margins for the sector, Fitch Ratings
says.
The Insurance Act, which is due to take effect in August, will
make it harder
for an insurer to refuse a commercial insurance claim due to
insufficient
disclosure. It will also prevent firms from refusing to pay if a
business
customer breached a requirement of the policy that was entirely
unrelated to the
claim, such as if the customer failed to install required fire
alarms, but then
claimed for a loss from flooding. Separately the Enterprise Act,
which will come
into effect next year, will give customers the right to sue for
damages caused
by a late payment of their insurance claim.
Together, we expect the new laws to result in fewer disputes
over commercial
insurance claims and an increase in the number of claims paid.
When claims are
disputed, insurers may also attempt to deal with them quicker to
reduce the risk
of being held liable for damages. Overall claims costs will
therefore rise and
insurers will increase premiums to compensate.
However, these developments will also reduce the variation in
the industry in
the speed and perceived fairness of settlements, which are two
of the key
factors customers cite when assessing quality of service. With
less ability to
differentiate on service, price competition is likely to
increase, meaning firms
are unlikely to be able to increase premiums enough to fully
offset the higher
costs. Higher overall premiums are also likely to make some
customers such as
small and medium enterprises even more price-sensitive, adding
to the effect.
Commercial property insurance is likely to see a bigger impact
than commercial
motor policies, where underwriting margins are already slim and
in line with
domestic personal line policies. The industry's calendar year
combined ratio for
commercial property policies was 90.1% in 2014, compared to
93.3% for domestic
property, according to data from the Association of British
Insurers.
The largest writers of UK commercial property insurance are
large multiline
groups such as Zurich Insurance ('A+'/Stable), Aviva
('A+'/Stable), and AXA
('A'/Stable). These and other rated insurers are well placed to
absorb the
increased costs due to diversification by geography and business
line. Smaller
insurers with a heavy focus on commercial policies would be more
exposed but the
scale of the potential impact is hard to gauge.
One positive impact for insurers is that the Insurance Act
should reduce the
prevalence of "data-dumping," where a customer discloses large
amounts of
information without attempting to determine whether it was
relevant. Less
data-dumping could reduce costs for the insurer if they no
longer need to wade
through disclosure to identify the pertinent risks. However,
this would not be
enough to offset weaker underwriting margins.
Contact:
Matthew Power
Analyst
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1389
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Graham Coutts
Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1654
Simon Kennedy
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
