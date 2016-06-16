(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Amlin AG's and
Amlin Insurance
SE's Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming their
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A'. Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE
are operating
companies within the MS Amlin group.
The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of MS Amlin's holding company,
MS Amlin Plc, has
been affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. MS Amlin plc's
GBP230m
subordinated notes have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook of MS
Amlin's parent
company, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited (MSI, IFS A)
to Negative from
Stable (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on 11 Japanese Insurers to
Negative'; dated
16 June 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) following the revision of
the outlooks on
Japan's sovereign rating to Negative from Stable. MSI is a
subsidiary of MS&AD
Insurance Group (MS&AD Group).
The ratings of Amlin AG and Amlin Insurance SE are capped by the
ratings of MSI.
This cap reflects the risk that if MS&AD Group were to come
under financial
stress, it could seek to extract capital or other resources from
MS Amlin to
support the rest of the group.
Fitch views MS Amlin as 'Very Important' in its strategic status
within the
MS&AD Group. This may be revised to 'Core' over time with
evidence of increased
integration and seasoning.
At end-2015, MS Amlin reported gross written premiums of
GBP2.7bn (2014:
GBP2.6bn) and profit before tax of GBP252m (2014: GBP259m).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger that could result in a downgrade of MS
Amlin's IFS
ratings would be a downgrade of MSI's IFS rating.
Also, evidence of increased integration between MS Amlin and
MS&AD Group could
lead to an upgrade of MS Amlin Plc's IDR and subordinated debt
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
