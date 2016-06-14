(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Morgan
Stanley's (MS)
Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'A/F1', and its
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmations have been taken in conjunction with
Fitch's periodic
review of the of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Viability Rating AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of MS's ratings and maintenance of a Stable
Outlook reflect
its strong global franchise, higher capital ratios,
significantly improved
funding and liquidity positions, and continued execution of its
wealth
management strategy, offset by exposure to market-sensitive
businesses, reliance
on wholesale funding and recent earnings pressure.
Fitch views favorably MS's more balanced business model across
wealth
management, investment management and capital markets
activities. In 2015, MS
derived nearly 50% of its net revenue from a combination of
wealth management
and investment management, and the other half from a combination
of investment
banking, equity sales and trading, and fixed income, currency,
and commodities
(FICC).
Fitch believes this business diversification will continue to
help drive a more
stable and sustainable source of net revenues and earnings for
the company and
eventually help overall returns on equity (ROE) to sustainably
meet long-term
targets. We consider the solid execution of the growth of MS's
wealth management
franchise to be supportive of the company's ratings. MS is
increasing its use of
technology in order to drive efficiencies and enhance
customer-wallet share and
increasing its focus on lending out of this segment.
These efforts allowed the company to achieve a wealth management
pre-tax margin
of 21% in first-quarter 2016 (1Q16), in line with its stated
targets. To the
extent that the company is successful in harnessing technology
to drive its
business and in building out its lending portfolio, Fitch
believes there is
further upside to the wealth management pre-tax margin over a
medium-term time
horizon.
Additionally, Fitch notes that as MS continues to migrate the
wealth management
business away from more transactional sources of revenue and
towards more
recurring fee-based revenue, this should help the durability of
the segment's
overall revenue profile.
While the wealth management business has been growing, MS's
capital markets
activities still comprise a significant portion of the company's
earnings.
Recent performance within MS's Institutional Securities Group
(ISG) has been
more challenging. MS's advisory and equities franchises remain
strong, although
they have not been immune from the challenging market conditions
over the last
several months, including a dearth of initial public offerings
(IPOs).
Even more challenging, however, has been the performance of the
company's FICC
business which has weighed down the company's overall
performance.
Fitch views the de-risking of MS's FICC business over the last
few years as a
positive from a creditor's perspective in that it reduces both
volatility of
results and the potential for unexpected losses. However, it
also makes
generating acceptable returns from these businesses more
challenging.
In the past year, MS has changed the leadership of the FICC
business and also
significantly reduced costs and headcount in this segment.
Similar to some of
its other businesses, MS is focused on utilizing technology in
this business to
drive higher volumes of low-risk transactions. To the extent
that management is
successful in these efforts, it will drive more efficient
balance sheet
utilization, as well as create a leaner operating model that
could potentially
lead the business closer to its 10% return on equity target.
While this potential earnings improvement would be viewed
positively, we note
that the execution of this strategy will likely occur over a
medium- to
longer-term time horizon and that performance is likely to
remain challenging at
least over the balance of the year.
With the sale of MS's physical oil business in 4Q15 as well as
the continued
reduction of risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the FICC business,
MS's fully
phased-in Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved
to 14.6% as of
1Q16, well above peer-group averages.
Fitch notes that this improvement in the company's capital
ratios helps limit
potential downsides to ratings from unexpected events or losses,
although higher
capital ratios are partially offset by the company's more
wholesale-funded
business model relative to some peer institutions.
That said, Fitch does acknowledge that MS has grown deposits,
substantially
reduced its reliance on short-term unsecured funding, and
increased its weighted
average maturity of wholesale obligations.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Long-Term IDR of Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A. (MSBNA) benefits
from an
institutional Support Rating of '1', which indicates Fitch's
view of the
propensity of the parent to provide capital support to the
operating
subsidiaries is extremely high.
As such, MSBNA's Long-Term IDR would typically be equalized with
that of the
parent company due to the institutional Support Rating noted
above; however,
MSBNA's ratings also receive an additional one-notch uplift
above MS's Long-Term
IDR to reflect Fitch's belief that the U.S. single point of
entry (SPOE)
resolution regime, the likely implementation of total loss
absorbing capacity
(TLAC) requirements for U.S. global systemically important banks
(G-SIBs), and
the presence of substantial holding company debt reduce the
default risk of
these domestic operating subsidiaries' senior liabilities
relative to holding
company senior debt.
Additionally, MSBNA's 'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the lower of two
potential
Short-Term IDRs which map to an 'A' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's
rating scale, in
order to reflect the company's greater reliance on wholesale
funding than more
retail-focused banks. MS and its non-bank operating companies
Short-Term IDRs of
'F1' reflect Fitch's view that there is less surplus liquidity
at these entities
than at the bank, particularly given their greater reliance on
the holding
company for liquidity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor for MS reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors cannot rely on receiving extraordinary support
from the
sovereign in the event that MS becomes non-viable. In Fitch's
view,
implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly Liquidation Authority
legislation has
now sufficiently progressed to provide a framework for resolving
banks that is
likely to require holding company senior creditors to
participate in losses, if
necessary, instead of or ahead of the company receiving
sovereign support.
As previously noted, MSBNA has a Support Rating of '1', which
reflects Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of institutional support
for the entity.
MSBNA does not have a VR at this time, given Fitch's view of its
more limited
role within the group structure.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by MS are all
notched down
from the VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. Subordinated debt issued by the operating
companies is rated at
the same level as subordinated debt issued by MS reflecting the
potential for
subordinated creditors in the operating companies to be exposed
to loss ahead of
senior creditors in MS. MS's subordinated debt is rated one
notch below MS's VR,
its preferred stock is rated five notches below (which
encompasses two notches
for non-performance and three notches for loss severity), and
its trust
preferred stock is rated four notches below (encompassing two
notches for
non-performance and two notches for loss severity).
DEPOSIT RATINGS
U.S. deposit ratings of MSBNA are one-notch higher than senior
debt ratings of
MSBNA reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects in
case of default
given depositor preference in the U.S.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch considers MS's VR to be solidly situated at current
levels. There could be
modest longer-term upside to ratings, although this would likely
be limited to
the 'A' rating category. Should MS be able to further improve
the level and
stability of its earnings such that returns on equity (ROEs) are
sustainably in
excess of 10%-12%, while further reducing its reliance on
wholesale funding and
maintaining strong capital ratios, this could lead to some
modest upside to the
ratings.
Potential downside risks to ratings include an inability to
comply with the
ever-increasing and evolving regulatory requirements as well as
any large and/or
unforeseen losses from either litigation or a risk management
failure,
particularly if permanent franchise damage is incurred as a
result.
In addition, and while not expected, to the extent that the
company's operating
performance as measured by ROE remains challenged and
consistently below peers,
its historical averages, and Fitch's estimate of the company's
cost of equity
noted above, this could ultimately lead to negative ratings
pressure over a
longer-term time horizon.
Fitch notes that MS's Long-Term IDR and senior debt are
equalized with the VR at
the holding company. Thus MS's IDR and senior debt ratings would
be sensitive to
any changes in MS's VR.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
As noted, MSBNA carries an institutional support rating of '1',
as Fitch
believes support from the parent would be extremely highly
likely. Thus MSBNA's
rating would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
institutional support
as well as any change to the VR of the parent company.
Additionally, MSBNA's IDR is rated one-notch higher than the
parent holding
company's IDR because the bank subsidiary benefits from the
structural
subordination of holding company TLAC, which effectively
supports senior
operating liabilities of the bank subsidiary. Any change in
Fitch's view on the
structural subordination of TLAC with respect to MSBNA could
also result in a
change in MSBNA's IDR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SRs and SRFs would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
support.
However, since these two were downgraded to '5' and 'No Floor',
respectively, in
May 2015, there is unlikely to be any change to Support Ratings
in the
foreseeable future.
MSBNA's Institutional SR of '1' is sensitive to any change in
Fitch's views of
potential institutional support for this entity from the parent
company.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid ratings are primarily
sensitive to any change
in MS's VR.
DEPOSIT RATINGS
MSBNA's deposit ratings are sensitive to any change in the
entity's IDR, which
is sensitive to any change in the VR of the parent company given
the
institutional SR of '1'. Thus, deposit ratings are ultimately
sensitive to any
change in MS's VR or Fitch's view of institutional support for
that entity.
Fitch affirms the following:
Morgan Stanley
--Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1';
--Market linked securities at 'Aemr';
--VR at 'a';
--Subordinated debt at 'A-';
--Preferred stock at 'BB+';
--Support at '5';
--Support floor at 'NF'.
Morgan Stanley Bank N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'A+'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-Term Deposits at 'AA-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F1+';
--Support at '1'.
Morgan Stanley Canada Ltd
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley International Finance SA
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Secured Financing LLC
--Long-Term senior debt at 'A';
--Short-Term debt at 'F1'.
Morgan Stanley Capital Trust III, IV, V, VIII
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
