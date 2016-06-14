(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe
Generale's (SG)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The bank's debt ratings have also
been affirmed. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The ratings have been affirmed in conjunction with Fitch's
periodic review of
the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise
12 large and
globally active banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings reflect SG's geographically diversified business
model across
multiple products, which has to date contributed to
satisfactory, albeit
moderately volatile, earnings and sound internal capital
generation. The bank is
present in domestic and international retail banking, has
sizeable capital
markets operations and benefits from a strong franchise in
selected areas,
including euro-denominated debt capital markets and equity
derivatives, which
allow for cross-selling opportunities between business lines.
The ratings also take into account the earnings volatility
introduced by the
corporate and investment banking business, which utilised 43% of
the group's
allocated capital in 2015, and a still significant, albeit much
reduced and
well-managed, exposure to some higher-risk markets, including
Russia where
exposure at default accounted for 37% of Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) capital at
end-1Q16. Recent performance highlighted the benefits of SG's
diversified
universal banking model as improving pre-tax income in
international retail
banking and financial services (IBFS) partly offset cyclically
weaker earnings
in the capital markets business in Global Banking and Investor
Solutions (GBIS).
The ratings also factor in our expectation of continued gradual
improvements in
asset quality and of the bank successfully executing on cost
savings and
developing fee-based earnings, amid subdued revenue prospects in
key home
markets. As with domestic peers, prevailing low interest rates
and the recent
waves of mortgage renegotiations are putting pressure on the net
interest
margin, and the bank is aiming to contain the decline in French
retail revenue
to 2% in 2016. Continued business growth in international
retail, insurance,
equipment finance and fleet financing should help the bank
develop its revenue
base in IBFS. In 2015, SG generated EUR5.3bn operating profit,
equal to 1.48% of
risk-weighted assets (RWAs).
Asset quality indicators remain weaker than similarly rated
peers, despite
notable improvements over the last few years, with impaired
loans at end-2015
accounting for 6.1% of gross loans (83bp lower yoy). While
coverage of impaired
loans compares favourably with domestic and international peers,
unreserved
impaired loans stood at a still high 21.4% of Fitch Core Capital
(FCC). Although
SG's high gross impaired loan ratio partly reflects the bank's
policy not to
write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved (in line
with domestic
peers), holding a sizeable stock of unreserved impaired loans
exposes the bank
to tail risks through the realisation of collateral, whose value
might fall.
Loan impairment charges in SG's international retail banking in
2015 and 1Q16
were highest among the bank's divisions, but also showed the
largest absolute
yearly reduction, due to improving asset quality in Romania,
western Europe and
Russia, where the bank is focusing loan origination on
lower-risk corporate
rather than retail clients. Continued risk reduction in
international retail
banking will be important in underpinning the group's
profitability, given
typically low but potentially volatile loan impairment charges
in corporate and
investment banking and cyclically low credit costs in French
retail banking.
Capitalisation benefits from strong internal capital generation
based on the
bank's diversified businesses. The bank's fully-loaded CET1
ratio increased 20bp
qoq to 11.1% at end-1Q16, and the bank's fully-loaded Basel III
leverage ratio
stood at 4%, which is at the lower end of GTUB peers'. We expect
the bank to
continue to manage its CET1 ratio with a comfortable buffer of
between 100bp and
150bp above minimum regulatory requirements resulting from the
European Central
Bank's Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, which based on
the 2015
process will stand at 10.5% by end-2019. SG targets an
additional
EUR3.5bn-EUR4bn in annual capital instrument issuance on its way
to achieving
its total loss absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements and its
18% total capital
ratio target by 2017.
The funding profile of SG benefits from a strong domestic
deposit base, and its
liquid asset portfolio of EUR166bn at end-1Q16 accounted for two
times its
short-term wholesale funding. We expect SG to maintain sound
liquidity buffers,
as demonstrated by its average 139% liquidity coverage ratio in
1Q16, as it
progresses towards the regulatory-driven implementation of a net
stable funding
ratio.
The Stable Outlook on SG's Long-Term IDR reflects our
expectation that the
bank's company profile will allow the bank to continue
generating satisfactory
risk-adjusted profitability through the cycle, contributing to
positive and
sustainable internal capital generation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
view that senior
creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support
from the French
sovereign in the event that the group becomes non-viable. In
Fitch's view, the
EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) and the
Single Resolution
Mechanism (SRM) provide a framework for resolving banks that is
likely to
require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary,
instead of or
ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG are
all notched down
from its VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further
notches for
non-performance risk, reflecting partly discretionary coupon
omission.
Basel III-compliant additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five
notches below
the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be written down well ahead of
resolution. In
addition, they are notched down three times for very high
non-performance risk,
reflecting fully discretionary coupon omission.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The Long-and Short-Term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French
specialist car
financing subsidiary Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipement
are based on
institutional support from SG. Compagnie Generale de Location
d'Equipements'
Long-and Short-Term IDRs are equalised with those of SG and its
Long-Term IDR
has the same Outlooks as the parent's. This is because we view
this entity as a
core subsidiary given its importance to and integration with its
parent.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG, whose debt
ratings are
aligned with those of SG based on Fitch's view of an extremely
high probability
of support, if required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
SG's VR and IDRs reflect our expectation that the stock of
unreserved impaired
loans will continue to decline, reflecting improving credit
conditions in key
markets and further progress in resolving risk exposures.
Consequently, failure
to continue improving asset quality ratios would put pressure on
the bank's
ratings. The VR is also sensitive to a material deterioration in
earnings
generation, which would render the bank's currently adequate
capital base much
more vulnerable to external shocks.
Upside to the ratings is currently limited and would require
evidence of a
material reduction in the stock of gross impaired loans, higher
provisioning and
persistently lower loan impairment charges, together with
substantial
strengthening of the bank's company profile.
SG's senior debt that will become preferred could be rated above
the Long-Term
IDR once the bank has put in place a sufficiently large buffer
of qualifying
junior debt and non-preferred senior debt, the new debt class
that is likely to
be used by the French banks to meet TLAC requirements.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of SG's Support Rating and upward revision to its
Support Rating
Floor would be contingent on a positive change in the
sovereign's propensity to
support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely
in Fitch's
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VR of SG. The securities' ratings are also
sensitive to a change
in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its
assessment of the
probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in the
respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a change in capital
management in the
group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements,
for example. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The ratings of Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements are
sensitive to
changes in SG's IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in
the subsidiary's
strategic importance to the rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc.'s ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB+'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Certificate of deposit programme: affirmed at 'F1'
